The following information is based on the press release from Tieto Corporation (Tieto) published on February 2, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Tieto has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 23, 2017, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.22 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.15 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 24, 2017. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of forwards in Tieto (TIE1V3).



