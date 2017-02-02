Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market Worth 915.6 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market by Application (Neuro and Spine Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery, Oncology, Urology, Documentations), End User (Hospitals, Outpatient Facility) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Market is poised to reach USD 915.6 Million by 2021 from USD 508.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 69 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market"

The report provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue. The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market. However, factors such as high cost of advanced surgical/operating microscopes, implementation of excise tax by the U.S. government, and high custom duties on medical devices are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The global Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation. In 2016, the neuro and spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for surgical/operating microscopes in neurosurgery. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.

On the basis of end user, the Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. In 2016, hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share of the global Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market. The growing usage of surgical/operating microscopes in complex neurology, ENT, and dental procedures, and implementation of less-invasive surgical instruments during MIS procedures in hospitals are key market drivers in this end-user segment.

In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market. Factors such as the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, infrastructural advancements in healthcare facilities, and increase in the number of surgeries are driving the growth of the North American Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market.

The Surgical/Operating Microscopes Market is dominated by established players such as Novartis AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), and Hagg-Streit Surgical (Germany).

