sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,94 Euro		+1,668
+3,39 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,577
50,60
22:51
49,704
50,43
22:02
02.02.2017 | 17:31
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMichael Thamm
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer of the Costa Group
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$1.66 per share


ISIN: GB0031215220
b)Nature of the transactionSale of stock
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
£42.43		Volume(s)
41,097
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
41,097
£42.43
e)Date of the transaction2017-1-31
f)Place of the transactionLSE

Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th AvenueMLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600


© 2017 PR Newswire