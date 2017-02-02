Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Thamm
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer of the Costa Group
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of US$1.66 per share
ISIN: GB0031215220
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of stock
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£42.43
|Volume(s)
41,097
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
41,097
£42.43
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2017-1-31
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LSE
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th AvenueMLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600