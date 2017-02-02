BWA Group PLC - Unaudited Financial Information Six Months End 31/10/16

PR Newswire
London, February 2
2 February 2017
GB0033877555
BWA GROUP PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2016
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Dear Shareholder
The Board of BWA Group plc is pleased to present the results for the half year to 31 October 2016. The Company continues to seek a suitable investment or investments which will be value enhancing for shareholders.
The results for the period comprise only the costs of administering the Company for the six months, resulting in an operating loss of £23,019. The comparative figures include income generated by the reimbursement of costs incurred in relation to a previous potential acquisition.
The Board has held detailed discussions with three possible acquisitions in the period under review but, in the end, each failed to progress to a proposition we could recommend to shareholders.
The Board also continues to monitor the progress of the two major investments, Prego International Limited and Mineralfields Group Limited, both of which remain committed to moving to a listing or trade sale when possible.
Shareholders may be assured the Board is seeking every possible opportunity to develop the Company.
Richard Battersby
Chairman
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
INCOME STATEMENT
Notes
|Six months ended
31 October 2016
Unaudited
£
Year ended
30 April 2016
Audited
£
|Turnover
|-
|225,311
|Cost of sales
|-
|(136,483)
|------
|------
|Gross profit
|-
|88,828
Administrative expenses
(23,019)
(65,115)
|------
|------
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(23,019)
|23,713
Interest receivable and similar income
12
-
|------
|------
|(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period
(23,007)
23,713
(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - basic (pence)
2
(0.02)
0.02
(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share -diluted (pence)
2
(0.02)
0.02
All amounts relate to continuing activities.
STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Notes
|Six months ended
31 October 2016
Unaudited
£
|Year ended
30 April 2016
Audited
£
(Loss)/profit for the period
(23,007)
23,713
|Other comprehensive income
Unrealised (loss)/gain on revaluation of investments
4
(222)
453
|------
|------
Total comprehensive income for the period
(23,229)
24,166
BALANCE SHEET
|Notes
|At 31 October 2016
Unaudited
|At 30 April
2016
Audited
|£
|£
|Fixed Assets
|Available-for-sale Investments
|618,255
|618,477
|Current assets
|Debtors and prepayments
|7,375
|20,125
|Cash at bank and in hand
|41,593
|48,357
|------
|------
|48,968
|68,482
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(105,216)
(106,413)
|------
|------
|Net current liabilities
|(56,248)
|(37,931)
|------
|------
|Total assets less current liabilities
|562,007
|580,546
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|3
|560,788
|560,788
|Share premium
|4
|12,663
|12,663
|Capital redemption reserve
|4
|288,625
|288,625
|Available-for-sale revaluation reserve
|4
|617,865
|618,087
|Profit and loss account
|4
|(917,934)
|(899,617)
|------
|------
|Shareholders' funds
|562,007
|580,546
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|Six months ended
31 October 2016
Unaudited
|Year ended
30 April 2016
Audited
|£
|£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(16,276)
|43,258
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Sale of fixed asset investments
|9,500
|2,500
|Interest received
|12
|-
|------
|------
|9,512
|2,500
|------
|------
|(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(6,764)
|45,758
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|48,357
|2,599
|------
|------
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|41,593
|48,357
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. Status of these accounts
The interim accounts for the period from 1 May 2016 to 31 October 2016 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.
2. Earnings per ordinary share
Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following (losses) / profits and numbers of shares:
|Six months ended
31 October 2016
Unaudited
Year ended
30 April 2016
Audited
|£
|£
|(Loss)/profit before tax
|(23,007)
|23,713
|Weighted average number of shares
for the purpose of basic earnings per share
|112,157,725
|112,157,725
|Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Share options
|-
|-
|------
|------
|Weighted average number of shares
for the purpose of diluted earnings per share
|112,157,725
|112,157,725
3.Share capital
|At
31 October 2016
|At
30 April 2016
|Allotted, called up and fully paid
|£
|£
|Number:
|Class
|Nominal
|value
|112,157,725
|Ordinary
|0.5p
|560,788
|560,788
4.Reserves
Share
premium
|Capital redemption reserve
|AFS
revaluation reserve
Profit and loss account
Total
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|At 1 May 2016
|12,663
|288,625
|618,087
|(899,617)
|19,758
|Revaluation of AFS investments
-
|-
(222)
|-
|(222)
|Share-based payment
|-
|-
|-
|4,690
|4,690
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(23,007)
|(23,007)
|------
|------
|------
|------
|------
|At 31 October 2016
|12,663
|288,625
|617,865
|(917,934)
|1,219