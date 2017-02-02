sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.02.2017 | 17:32
(5 Leser)
PR Newswire

BWA Group PLC - Unaudited Financial Information Six Months End 31/10/16

PR Newswire
London, February 2

2 February 2017

GB0033877555

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2016

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder

The Board of BWA Group plc is pleased to present the results for the half year to 31 October 2016. The Company continues to seek a suitable investment or investments which will be value enhancing for shareholders.

The results for the period comprise only the costs of administering the Company for the six months, resulting in an operating loss of £23,019. The comparative figures include income generated by the reimbursement of costs incurred in relation to a previous potential acquisition.

The Board has held detailed discussions with three possible acquisitions in the period under review but, in the end, each failed to progress to a proposition we could recommend to shareholders.

The Board also continues to monitor the progress of the two major investments, Prego International Limited and Mineralfields Group Limited, both of which remain committed to moving to a listing or trade sale when possible.

Shareholders may be assured the Board is seeking every possible opportunity to develop the Company.

Richard Battersby

Chairman

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

BWA Group Plc

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman) 07836 238 172

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Mark Anwyl or Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0930

INCOME STATEMENT


Notes		Six months ended
31 October 2016
Unaudited
£
Year ended
30 April 2016
Audited
£
Turnover-225,311
Cost of sales-(136,483)
------------
Gross profit-88,828

Administrative expenses
(23,019)
(65,115)
------------
Operating (loss)/profit(23,019)23,713

Interest receivable and similar income
12
-
------------
(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period
(23,007)
23,713
------------

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - basic (pence)
2
(0.02)
0.02
------------

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share -diluted (pence)

2

(0.02)

0.02
------------

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


Notes		Six months ended
31 October 2016
Unaudited
£		Year ended
30 April 2016
Audited
£

(Loss)/profit for the period
(23,007)
23,713
Other comprehensive income
Unrealised (loss)/gain on revaluation of investments

4

(222)

453
------ ------

Total comprehensive income for the period

(23,229)
24,166
------- ---

BALANCE SHEET

NotesAt 31 October 2016
Unaudited		At 30 April
2016
Audited
£ £
Fixed Assets
Available-for-sale Investments618,255618,477
Current assets
Debtors and prepayments7,37520,125
Cash at bank and in hand41,59348,357
------------
48,96868,482

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(105,216)
(106,413)
------------
Net current liabilities(56,248)(37,931)
------------
Total assets less current liabilities562,007580,546
------------
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital3560,788560,788
Share premium412,66312,663
Capital redemption reserve4288,625288,625
Available-for-sale revaluation reserve4617,865618,087
Profit and loss account4(917,934)(899,617)
------------
Shareholders' funds562,007580,546
------------

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Six months ended
31 October 2016
Unaudited		Year ended
30 April 2016
Audited
£ £
Cash flows from operating activities(16,276)43,258
Cash flows from investing activities
Sale of fixed asset investments9,5002,500
Interest received12-
------------
9,5122,500
------------
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(6,764)45,758
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year48,3572,599
------------
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year41,59348,357
------------

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 May 2016 to 31 October 2016 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following (losses) / profits and numbers of shares:

Six months ended
31 October 2016
Unaudited
Year ended
30 April 2016
Audited
£ £
(Loss)/profit before tax(23,007)23,713
--- ------ --
Weighted average number of shares
for the purpose of basic earnings per share		112,157,725112,157,725
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Share options		--
------------
Weighted average number of shares
for the purpose of diluted earnings per share		112,157,725112,157,725
--- ----- --

3.Share capital

At
31 October 2016		At
30 April 2016
Allotted, called up and fully paid £ £
Number:ClassNominal
value
112,157,725Ordinary0.5p560,788560,788
--- ----- --

4.Reserves


Share
premium		Capital redemption reserveAFS
revaluation reserve
Profit and loss account
Total
£ £ £ £ £
At 1 May 2016 12,663288,625618,087(899,617)19,758
Revaluation of AFS investments
-		-
(222)		-(222)
Share-based payment---4,6904,690
Loss for the period---(23,007)(23,007)
------------------------------
At 31 October 201612,663288,625617,865(917,934)1,219
- ---- -- -- ---- --

