BWA Group PLC - Unaudited Financial Information Six Months End 31/10/16

2 February 2017

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2016

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder

The Board of BWA Group plc is pleased to present the results for the half year to 31 October 2016. The Company continues to seek a suitable investment or investments which will be value enhancing for shareholders.

The results for the period comprise only the costs of administering the Company for the six months, resulting in an operating loss of £23,019. The comparative figures include income generated by the reimbursement of costs incurred in relation to a previous potential acquisition.

The Board has held detailed discussions with three possible acquisitions in the period under review but, in the end, each failed to progress to a proposition we could recommend to shareholders.

The Board also continues to monitor the progress of the two major investments, Prego International Limited and Mineralfields Group Limited, both of which remain committed to moving to a listing or trade sale when possible.

Shareholders may be assured the Board is seeking every possible opportunity to develop the Company.

Richard Battersby

Chairman

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

INCOME STATEMENT



Notes Six months ended

31 October 2016

Unaudited

£

Year ended

30 April 2016

Audited

£ Turnover - 225,311 Cost of sales - (136,483) ------ ------ Gross profit - 88,828

Administrative expenses

(23,019)

(65,115) ------ ------ Operating (loss)/profit (23,019) 23,713

Interest receivable and similar income

12

- ------ ------ (Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period

(23,007)

23,713 ------ ------

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - basic (pence)

2

(0.02)

0.02 ------ ------

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share -diluted (pence)



2



(0.02)



0.02 ------ ------

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Notes Six months ended

31 October 2016

Unaudited

£ Year ended

30 April 2016

Audited

£

(Loss)/profit for the period

(23,007)

23,713 Other comprehensive income

Unrealised (loss)/gain on revaluation of investments



4



(222)



453 ------ ------

Total comprehensive income for the period



(23,229)

24,166 ------ - ---

BALANCE SHEET

Notes At 31 October 2016

Unaudited At 30 April

2016

Audited £ £ Fixed Assets Available-for-sale Investments 618,255 618,477 Current assets Debtors and prepayments 7,375 20,125 Cash at bank and in hand 41,593 48,357 ------ ------ 48,968 68,482

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

(105,216)

(106,413) ------ ------ Net current liabilities (56,248) (37,931) ------ ------ Total assets less current liabilities 562,007 580,546 ------ ------ Capital and reserves Called up share capital 3 560,788 560,788 Share premium 4 12,663 12,663 Capital redemption reserve 4 288,625 288,625 Available-for-sale revaluation reserve 4 617,865 618,087 Profit and loss account 4 (917,934) (899,617) ------ ------ Shareholders' funds 562,007 580,546 ------ ------

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Six months ended

31 October 2016

Unaudited Year ended

30 April 2016

Audited £ £ Cash flows from operating activities (16,276) 43,258 Cash flows from investing activities Sale of fixed asset investments 9,500 2,500 Interest received 12 - ------ ------ 9,512 2,500 ------ ------ (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (6,764) 45,758 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 48,357 2,599 ------ ------ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 41,593 48,357 ------ ------

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 May 2016 to 31 October 2016 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following (losses) / profits and numbers of shares:

Six months ended

31 October 2016

Unaudited

Year ended

30 April 2016

Audited £ £ (Loss)/profit before tax (23,007) 23,713 --- -- ---- -- Weighted average number of shares

for the purpose of basic earnings per share 112,157,725 112,157,725 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

Share options - - ------ ------ Weighted average number of shares

for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 112,157,725 112,157,725 --- -- --- --

3.Share capital

At

31 October 2016 At

30 April 2016 Allotted, called up and fully paid £ £ Number: Class Nominal value 112,157,725 Ordinary 0.5p 560,788 560,788 --- -- --- --

4.Reserves