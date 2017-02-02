ASSYSTEM: 2016 consolidated revenue, Consolidated organic growth of 5.4%, Ongoing strong growth for Aerospace, Automotive and Nuclear

2016 consolidated revenue

Consolidated organic growth of 5.4%

Ongoing strong growth for Aerospace, Automotive and Nuclear

Paris, 2 February 2017, 5.35 p.m. CET - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a leading player in engineering, today released its consolidated revenue figures for the year ended 31 December 2016.

2016 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes

In millions of euros 2015 2016 Total year-on-year change (%) Organic year-on-year change (%)* Group 907.7 955.6 +5.3% +5.4% Global Product Solutions 528.6 577.5 +9.3% +9.7% Energy & Infrastructure 311.1 315.7 +1.5% +1.3% Staffing 60.1 53.2 -11.4% -11.4% Other 7.9 9.2 - -

* Based on a comparable Group structure and constant exchange rates.

Assystem's consolidated revenue rose by 5.3% in the year ended 31 December 2016, breaking down as 5.4% in organic growth, a 1.2% increase due to changes in scope of consolidation and a 1.3% negative currency effect.

Following the temporary slowdown seen in the third quarter of 2016, the Group returned to its robust growth momentum in the fourth quarter, posting a 5.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue for the period (breaking down as 5.3% in organic growth, a 1.8% increase due to changes in scope of consolidation and a 2.0% negative currency effect).

Excluding the Staffing business and Radicon (which were both affected by the unfavourable operating context in the Oil & Gas sector), organic growth for full-year 2016 came to 8.3% (+8.1% in the fourth quarter).

GLOBAL PRODUCT SOLUTIONS

Revenue generated by Global Product Solutions climbed 9.3% in 2016 to €577.5 million and accounted for 60.4% of total consolidated revenue for the year. The year-on-year growth figure reflects 9.7% in organic growth, a 1.3% increase due to changes in scope of consolidation and a 1.7% negative currency effect.

2016 was another year of sustained growth for the Aerospace sector, with revenue up 5.7% on an organic basis and by 3.7% as reported (with a 0.6% favourable impact from changes in scope of consolidation and a 2.6% negative currency effect). This performance was spurred by the ongoing development of support activities for manufacturing processes and by the gradual ramp-up of in-service and customer support activities resulting from both organic and acquisition-led growth.

Automotive sector revenue surged 25.4% to €193.8 million (with 22.6% organic growth), led once again by a favourable market environment and the Group's market-relevant offering.

ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

Revenue for the Energy & Infrastructure business rose 1.5% in 2016 to €315.7 million and represented 33.0% of the consolidated total. Organic growth during the year was 1.3%, changes in scope of consolidation had a positive 1.3% impact and there was a 1.1% negative currency effect.

Revenue for the Nuclear sector came to €183.5 million, with solid organic growth of 6.8% excluding the effect of a contraction in revenue generated with the Areva group, and 3.0% including this effect (which is gradually diminishing).

Other Energy & Infrastructure activities (Energy Transition & Infrastructure) reported €132.2 million in revenue for 2016, on a par with 2015. This overall year-on-year stability reflects the combined impact of a €9.3 million rise in Europe (9.1% organic growth) and an €11.0 million contraction posted by Radicon, whose revenue was weighed down by a capital expenditure freeze in Saudi Arabia. However, towards the end of the year, Radicon began to feel the initial positive effects of the gradual re-start of infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia.

STAFFING

At €53.2 million (accounting for 5.6% of the consolidated total), revenue for the Staffing business was down 11.4% in 2016. The falloff in revenue in the Oil & Gas sector continued in the second half of the year and was only slightly offset by the positive effects of the business's diversification into the industry sector.

HEADCOUNT

The Assystem Group had 12,422 employees at 31 December 2016, up 593 on 31 December 2015 (based on a constant Group structure) due to ongoing recruitments to meet high demand in our three main business sectors (Aerospace, Automotive and Nuclear).

OUTLOOK

The outlook for Assystem's business in its three main sectors remains favourable for 2017.

2017 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

8 March: Press release for full-year 2016 results - Presentation meeting on 9 March at 11.30 a.m.

27 April: Press release for first-quarter 2017 revenue

16 May: Annual General Meeting

Assystem is an international group specialised in engineering. As a key participant in the industry for 50 years, Assystem supports its clients in developing their products and managing their capital expenditure throughout the product life cycle. Assystem employs some 12,500 people worldwide and generated €956 million in revenue in 2016. Assystem SA is listed on Euronext Paris.

For more information please visit www.assystem.com (http://www.assystem.com)

Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier Agnes Villeret

CFP & Deputy CEO Komodo - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com (mailto:agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com)

Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10 Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE BY QUARTER AND YEAR-ON-YEAR CHANGES

In millions of euros Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 2016 Group 235.8 244.5 221.0 254.3 955.6 % change +6.1% +8.7% +1.0% +5.2% +5.3% Global Product Solutions 142.0 148.3 134.3 152.8 577.5 % change +11.1% +14.1% +5.7% +6.3% +9.3% Energy & Infrastructure 76.8 78.9 73.0 87.0 315.7 % change -0.1% +2.6% -3.7% +6.7% +1.5% Staffing 14.6 14.8 11.7 12.1 53.2 % change -5.7% -8.2% -16.8% -16.0% -11.4% Other 2.4 2.5 2.0 2.3 9.2

ASSYSTEM 2016 Revenue (http://hugin.info/143356/R/2075676/780501.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ASSYSTEM via Globenewswire

