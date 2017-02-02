EMMEN, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) has acquired Internet Smartsec, the Finnish importer and value-added distributor of high-standard security and network products, for an undisclosed sum. Internet Smartsec's portfolio encompasses secure e-commerce solutions, VPN routers, user identification equipment, smart cards, encryption technology, IDS and filtering products, as well as various firewall devices. The company also provides consultation and training in data security and data networks. In 2016, Internet Smartsec's net sales reached EUR4.5 million, a 61 percent increase compared to the previous year. The company has eleven employees.

"The expertise and product portfolio of Internet Smartsec perfectly complement our range of solutions. Now we can support the growth of our customers by offering them more extensive expertise and a wider product portfolio in the growing network and security market, which will serve as an important basis for the Internet of Things. In leveraging Internet Smartsec offers on a European scale, we will be in a position to expand our Solution and Service business," said Gustavo Moller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO.

"As a leading company in Europe, ALSO provides us with broad access to international markets. We are delighted to become part of the ALSO Group and offer a more comprehensive range of products and services to our customers. I am confident that Smartsec's customer-oriented approach combined with its deep technical expertise will be a strong added value in the future," said Tom Mickelsson, Partner at Internet Smartsec.

Direct link to the press release: http://www.also.com/goto/20170202en

ALSO Holding AG (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. The company offers services at all levels of the ICT value chain from a single source. In the European B2B marketplace, ALSO bundles logistics services, financial services, supply services, solution services, digital services, and IT services together into individual service packages. ALSO's portfolio contains more than 160 000 articles from some 350 vendors. The Group has around 3 880 employees throughout Europe. In fiscal year 2015 (closing on December 31), the company generated net sales of 7.8 billion euros. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Dusseldorf, Germany.

More information: http://www.also.com

Droege Group

(Major shareholder)

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made restructuring programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with own equity in corporate subsidiaries and medium-sized companies in "special situations". The motto of "The Art of Implementation" has made the group a pioneer of hands-on implementation-oriented corporate development. Droege Group demonstrates its implementation excellence daily within its own portfolio. The entrepreneurially platforms of the Droege Group are aligned to current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, shopping 4.0, future work). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines our actions. In this way Droege Group has successfully gained a position in domestic and international markets and operates with over 120 companies in 30 countries.

More information: http://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

Contacts:

Brunswick Group GmbH

Dr. Marc Langendorf

+49 89 80 99 025 17

mlangendorf@brunswickgroup.com



