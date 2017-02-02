According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global office supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% over the next five years due to the expansion of business and increased usage of paper-based products in regions like India, China, and Brazil.

The research report titled 'Global Office Supplies: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The supply market is going through a market shift, wherein suppliers are using sustainable raw materials that have a low carbon footprint and are recycled or remanufactured from post-consumer products," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh for category spend intelligence research. "In the next 2-3 years, brick-and-mortar retailers are planning to reduce the number of retail stores and increase their online presence to compete with online channels," added Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the office supplies market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of office supplies realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the office supplies market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Technologies such as indestructible screens are made of lightweight plastic screens that can be flexed and folded without damage and consume relatively less power.

Dispensing machines reduce the manual effort required to supply the items and allows buyers to analyze the usage of different products, while digital projection systems like wireless projectors utilize built-in wireless cards, USB dongles, software applications, or Wi-Fi networks to display presentations and documents stored in electronic devices.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that can help achieve cost savings via volume discounts for the guaranteed order quantities or price incentives for online payments.

The use of online systems has led to benefits such as easy navigation and search capabilities on e-catalogs, reduced time on processing orders, improved tracking and monitoring capabilities, and increased availability of up-to-date product information.

Bundling of services saving aspects

One of the best strategic cost-saving levers of the office supplies market is the bundled purchasing of office supplies with recycling and green disposal programs.

The need to reduce carbon footprint and increased emphasis on issues concerning deforestation have led to growing preference for green products that include recycled content and have environmental certifications.

