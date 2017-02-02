ALLENTOWN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. is pleased to announce it acted as financial adviser to Old Line Bancshares, Inc. in regards to its proposed acquisition of DCB Bancshares, Inc. Old Line Bancshares, Inc., based in Bowie, Maryland, had approximately $1.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2016.

Ambassador Financial Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer which offers a comprehensive suite of strategic, customized solutions to community banks and thrifts nationwide, including balance sheet management, investment banking, and capital markets services. Our recent successes include:

Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $17 million private placement of equity

NexTier, Inc. (PA) $2.3 million proposed acquisition of Manor Bank (PA)

Revere Bank (MD) $31 million private placement of subordinated debt

Monona Bankshares, Inc. (WI)* $40.1 million acquisition of MCB Bankshares, Inc. (WI)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (MA) $117.8 million acquisition of First Choice Bank* (NJ)

Revere Bank (MD)* $65.1 million acquisition of Monument Bank (MD)

DNB Financial Corporation (PA) $49.0 million acquisition of East River Bank (PA)

Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Corporation (IL) $4.0 million private placement of subordinated debt

Riverview Financial Corporation (PA) $7.8 million acquisition of Citizens National Bank of Meyersdale (PA)

Eagle National Bancorp, Inc. (PA) $25.3 million acquisition by ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (PA)

Ambassador's clients are in bold.

*Ambassador provided a fairness opinion only.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

David G. Danielson

Executive Director

240.242.4083

Email Contact



John D Putman

Senior Vice President

240.242.4083

Email Contact



Jay Shah

Vice President

240.242.4083

Email Contact



