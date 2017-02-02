Addition of Seasoned Medical Device Executive with Decades of Experience in U.S. and Global Markets Strengthens Global Leadership Team

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, today announced the appointment of John Soto to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Soto will be responsible for Mauna Kea's global operations and commercial execution, contributing more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry to Mauna Kea's corporate leadership team. He will report to Sacha Loiseau, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies.

Prior to joining Mauna Kea Technologies, Mr. Soto served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at AngioDynamics, a NASDAQ-listed global medical device company, where he oversaw the Company's global commercial execution and strategy, including international distribution partnerships.

"John has a track record of generating rapid growth at global medical device companies and driving sustained commercial success. His experience combined with our focus on commercial execution, particularly in the U.S. market, will benefit our 2017 performance," commented Sacha Loiseau.

Prior to AngioDynamics, Mr. Soto's earlier roles include senior leadership positions with Smith Nephew, RITA Medical Systems, Computer Motion and U.S. Surgical. John served in the British Royal Navy where he earned a degree in electronic engineering and studied medical marketing at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Joseph DeVivo, Mauna Kea Technologies Board Member, former CEO of AngioDynamics and currently CEO of InTouch Health, added: "Having worked with John Soto for more than 20 years, I am highly confident of his abilities as a commercial and business leader. John will increase Mauna Kea's capacity to achieve its operating and strategic objectives."

"Mauna Kea Technologies is at an inflection point today. The Cellvizio platform is supported by an impressive body of clinical evidence, important medical society endorsements and much improved U.S. reimbursement support." declared John Soto, "I am excited to join the team and look forward to contributing to the Company's commercial success."

Mr. Soto succeeds Pierre Forest who has resigned to pursue other interests.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on June 13, 2016 under number R.16-054 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

