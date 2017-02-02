Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Recognized with Two Global Business Excellence Awards

ORTHO VISION® Analyzer Wins International Awards for 'Outstanding Innovation' and 'Outstanding Product/Service'

RARITAN, New Jersey, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that it has received two Global Business Excellence Awards for its ORTHO VISION® Analyzer, a fully automated blood-testing system used by transfusion medicine laboratories. Ortho received accolades in the Outstanding Innovation and Outstanding Product/Service categories.

The Global Business Excellence Awards, which recognize and reward business excellence across all sectors, are among the world's highest-profile business honors. The awards pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector, focusing on financial results, innovation and benefits to customers, employees, investors and communities. The awards attract a wide range of global entries, ranging from large international companies and public-sector organizations to dynamic and innovative small enterprises.

"Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has improved the immunohematology process with an automated platform called ORTHO VISION® that can efficiently match a patient needing a transfusion with the right blood," the Global Business Excellence Awards said upon presenting the award to Ortho. "By using the latest Information Technology, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is helping to lead immunohematology into the future and has helped give hospitals enhanced blood matching processing, helping them to deliver increased services to patients with fewer staff. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a pioneer in using technology in medicine and ORTHO VISION® is brilliant technological innovation."[i]

Ortho recently also celebrated the 1,000th installation of the ORTHO VISION® platform worldwide. The platform, which is comprised of the ORTHO VISION® Analyzer and the ORTHO VISION® Max Analyzer, offers a solution that improves workflow and standardizes systems and processes. MD Buyline, an independent, evidence-based research firm, recently released its Q3 2016 vendor rankings report, which placed Ortho at the top of the blood bankautomationcategorywith a 9.3 composite rating. The scoreis based on six factors: system performance, reliability, installation/implementation, application training and service repair quality and response time.

"We are committed to helping hospitals and blood banks perform immunohematology testing as quickly, efficiently and accurately as possible," said Heidi Casaletto, vice president transfusion medicine at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "The Global Business Excellence awards, coupled with our recent achievement of 1,000 ORTHO VISION® platform installations, further build on our commitment to excellence in the transfusion medicine industry."

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 120 countries, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure the patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

