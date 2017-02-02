LECTRA: Lectra appoints Jérôme Viala Executive Vice President for the Group

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra appoints Jérôme Viala Executive Vice President for the Group

Chief Financial Officer since 1994, and from 2005 a member of the Executive Committee, Jérôme Viala will greatly contribute to the implementation of Lectra's new strategic roadmap

Paris, February 2, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jérôme Viala, Chief Financial Officer to the role of Executive Vice President for the Group. As a result, Jérôme Viala has been number two on Lectra's Executive Committee since January 1, 2017.

"Lectra will soon announce a new strategic roadmap, revealing the Group's ambitions for the 2017-2019 period and beyond. I felt it was very important to involve Jérôme even more in our new industrial adventure," stated Daniel Harari, CEO, Lectra. "Jerome and I have worked together for 26 years. During these years, I have appreciated his rigor, his ability to make decisions and stand by them, and his many human qualities."

Since becoming CFO of Lectra in 1994, and member of the Executive Committee since its creation in 2005, Jérôme Viala, 55 years old, has progressively taken on more responsibilities within the Group. He is now in charge of coordinating the industrial, customer care, consumables and parts, and international human resources' activities. In parallel, over the last few years Jérôme has become increasingly involved in developing Lectra's international operations, including the opening of Lectra's subsidiaries in South Korea and Vietnam.

"Lectra's upcoming strategic cycle, to be presented on February 9, will be exciting due to the highly innovative way it creates value for our customers, and for the Group," underlines Jérôme Viala. "I am thrilled about the opportunity to support the implementation of our new roadmap in its many aspects."

Jérôme Viala, a graduate of the ESC Bordeaux (KEDGE Business School, France), began his career as a credit analyst at Esso (France). He joined the finance department of Lectra in 1985, then successively held different financial positions in the Group before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 1994.

About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software, automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries. Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500 employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)

