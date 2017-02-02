WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today announced its annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day will take place April 27, 2017 in Boston, MA. The event is co-hosted by leading investment firm Piper Jaffray and held in partnership with Cowen & Co.

"Cell and gene therapies, including gene editing technologies and tissue engineering, are providing significant investment opportunities for institutional, venture, corporate strategic and other investor groups," said Morrie Ruffin, Managing Director of ARM. "With a number of key clinical data events expected over the next 12-18 months, these novel therapeutics are on the cusp of significant medical breakthroughs, including potentially curative therapies for a number of serious, life-threatening diseases."

This year's Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day will feature presentations by more than 30 leading companies developing advanced therapy-based treatments and tools. In addition, life science investment analysts and clinical and commercial leaders will discuss the potential for cell, gene and immunotherapies to impact the standards of care in key therapeutic areas such as oncology, ophthalmology, musculoskeletal disorders and a number of rare diseases.

Presenting Companies:

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM), AGTC (AGTC), Argos Therapeutics (ARGS), Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD), AvroBio, bluebird bio (BLUE), Bone Therapeutics, Celyad (CYAD), Fate Therapeutics (FATE), Fibrocell (FCSC), GenSight Biologics (SIGHT), Histogenics (HSGX), Juventas Therapeutics, Kiadis Pharma (KDS), Mesoblast (MESO), Orchard Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI), Precision Biosciences, ReNeuron (RENE), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Synpromics and TiGenix (TIG)

The program's initial slate of presenting companies was selected on the basis of upcoming key milestones, innovative technologies and investor validation. Additional companies will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the meeting's co-host Piper Jaffray and supporting bank, Cowen & Co., sponsors include Cryoport; Kawasaki Heavy Industries; Lonza; and PCT, a Caladrius company. For more information please visit the event's website at www.arminvestorday.com. Credentialed investors, life science strategic partners and members of the media can indicate their interest in attending here.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 250 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

