Outdoor Fabrics Market 2017-2022 Key Regions Production, Consumption and Revenue

PUNE, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Outdoor Fabrics Market Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Outdoor Fabrics industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Outdoor Fabrics market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status.

Browse 145 tables and figures, 11 company profiles spread across 128 pages

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Region, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Outdoor Fabrics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like North America, China, Europe, Japan, India, Southeast Asia split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Outdoor Fabrics in each application.

This report studies Outdoor Fabrics in global market, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (Netherlands), Teijin Ltd (Japan), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Milliken & Company (U.S.), W. L Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Klopman International (Italy), Glen Raven, Inc. (U.S.) and Cetriko, SL (Spain).

