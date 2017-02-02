According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global relocation services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the next five years due to the growing investment in evolving technologies.

The research report titled Global Relocation Services: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Argentina and Switzerland have a high cost of living, which has resulted in an increase in relocation activities among individuals, primarily toward Latin America and Eastern Europe, thereby driving the demand for international mobility," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh for category spend intelligence research. "Organizations based in emerging countries across APAC and Eastern Europe now match multinational organizations' standards in compensation and career development terms," added Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the relocation services market

Cost-saving opportunities can be leveraged by bundling services and using technologically advanced platforms for easy tracking and management.

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the relocation services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Application of IoT along with cloud-based GPS provides real-time tracking information about goods in transit. All goods are attached with RFID chips to provide information such as location, pressure, identification, humidity, and temperature.

EDI is a computer-to-computer exchange of business documents such as purchase orders, shipping notices, and invoices in a standard electronic format between suppliers and buyers.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers should adopt a renegotiation approach with existing service providers to potentially receive better offers and discounts. Buyers should engage with service providers that offer value-added services such as cultural and language training and repatriation assistance.

Bundling of services saving aspects

The best strategic cost-saving levers for the relocation services market is bundling of services where buyers can partner with service providers that offer end-to-end relocation services. This, as per Technavio's estimation, will help buyers save up to 15% of the total bundled spend area.

