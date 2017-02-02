(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights January 2017 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares): 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares): 63,065,270

Previous declaration December 2016

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights December 2016 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares): 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares): 63,062,096

Gecina

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 475,626,082.50 euros

Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005988/en/

Contacts:

Gecina