Wirelessly Enabled Injection Devices Market, 2022 - What Therapeutic Areas are the Current Focus of Wirelessly Enabled Devices - Research and Markets

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.
Wirelessly enabled devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants. Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions, and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.
Wirelessly Enabled Injection Devices - What You Will Learn
- What drug injection devices incorporate wireless connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?
- What benefits do wirelessly enabled drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?
- What therapeutic areas are the current focus of wirelessly enabled devices?
- Who are the companies behind the growth of wirelessly enabled injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations
- What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on wirelessly enabled drug injection device commercialization and market access?
- What does the current market for wirelessly enabled drug injection devices look like? What will it look like in 2022?
- What are the key market drivers for the growth of wirelessly enabled injection devices?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Wireless Injection Devices - The Opportunity
3. Injectable Device Technology
- Market Drivers
- The Growth of Self-Administration
- The Rise in Home Healthcare
- The Cost of Non-Adherence
- Biological Injectables and Patient Safety
- The Impact of Developing Economies
4. Connectivity Technologies
- Wireless Technologies
- Bluetooth
- Cellular
- Near Field Communications
- RFID
5. Wirelessly Enabled Device Classes
- Wearable Devices
- Handheld Devices
- Device Segments
- Non-drug Specific Connected Injectors
- Automated Connected Injectors
- Vendor-specific Connectivity Platforms
- Third Party Connectivity Devices
6. Near-term Markets for Connected Injection Devices
- Anaphylaxis
- Autoimmune Disease
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Hormone Replacement
7. Market Factors
- Regulatory Issues
- HIPAA and Patient Privacy
- Data Security
- Cybersecurity and Patient Safety
- Patient Safety
- User Training
8. Company Profiles
