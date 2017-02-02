Wirelessly Enabled Injection Devices Market, 2022 - What Therapeutic Areas are the Current Focus of Wirelessly Enabled Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wirelessly Enabled Injection Devices to 2022" report to their offering.

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.



Wirelessly enabled devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants. Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions, and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.



Wirelessly Enabled Injection Devices - What You Will Learn



- What drug injection devices incorporate wireless connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?

- What benefits do wirelessly enabled drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?

- What therapeutic areas are the current focus of wirelessly enabled devices?

- Who are the companies behind the growth of wirelessly enabled injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations

- What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on wirelessly enabled drug injection device commercialization and market access?

- What does the current market for wirelessly enabled drug injection devices look like? What will it look like in 2022?

- What are the key market drivers for the growth of wirelessly enabled injection devices?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Wireless Injection Devices - The Opportunity



3. Injectable Device Technology



- Market Drivers

- The Growth of Self-Administration

- The Rise in Home Healthcare

- The Cost of Non-Adherence

- Biological Injectables and Patient Safety

- The Impact of Developing Economies



4. Connectivity Technologies



- Wireless Technologies

- Bluetooth

- Cellular

- Near Field Communications

- RFID



5. Wirelessly Enabled Device Classes



- Wearable Devices

- Handheld Devices

- Device Segments

- Non-drug Specific Connected Injectors

- Automated Connected Injectors

- Vendor-specific Connectivity Platforms

- Third Party Connectivity Devices



6. Near-term Markets for Connected Injection Devices



- Anaphylaxis

- Autoimmune Disease

- Cardiovascular

- Diabetes

- Hormone Replacement



7. Market Factors



- Regulatory Issues

- HIPAA and Patient Privacy

- Data Security

- Cybersecurity and Patient Safety

- Patient Safety

- User Training



8. Company Profiles



