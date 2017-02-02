Transdermal Drug Patches Market to 2024: Who Are the Leading Patch Manufacturers and Third-Party Transdermal Supply Chain Companies? - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transdermal drug patches to 2024 analyzes products, markets and commercialization factors for drug patches. The report examines the advantages of ease of use, painlessness, disposability, control of drug delivery and avoidance of first-pass metabolism by the liver.

Advances in synthetic materials and patch design have led to patches that are more aesthetically acceptable and that are capable of delivering sustained dosing of active compounds for several days in a smaller package. Growth in demand for drug patches is being driven by several factors - factors with strong demographic and population trend underpinnings. Further improvements to transdermal transport and the introduction of new patch designs will keep this segment expanding through 2024.

What You Will Learn

- What are the current transdermal drug patch markets and products, and what is the market potential for existing and probable future products? - What is the impact of patch designs, technologies and patch development issues on commercialization? - Who are the leading patch manufacturers and third-party transdermal supply chain companies?

- What is the current product and competitive landscape, and what are the details of the numerous products across the various patch product categories and markets?

- What is the size of the market now, and how will it change in the next seven years to 2024?

- Who are the transdermal drug patch product providers, and what are their product development activity, and strategies?

- What is the market impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Market Opportunity

- Transdermal Drug Delivery Dynamics

- Demand Drivers

- Competitive Landscape

- Factors Limiting Growth

- Pharmacokinetics & Dosage Forms

- Patch Manufacturing Dynamics

- Patch Manufacturing Company Profiles

3. Product Analysis - FDA-Approved Drugs Delivered via Transdermal Patches

- Alkaloids

- Androgens

- Antidepressants

- Antiemetics

- Antispasmodics

- CNS Stimulants

- Cholinesterase Inhibitors

- Dopamine Agonists

- Hormone Replacement

- Hypotensive Agents

- Local Anesthetics

- NSAIDs

- Opioid Analgesics

- Progestrins

- Trinitrates

4. Development-stage Drug Patches

5. Market Analysis - Transdermal Drug Patch Therapeutics

- ADHD

- Addiction

- Contraception

- Cardiovascular/Angina

- Depression

- Hormone Replacement Therapy

- Hypertension

- Motion Sickness

- Neurology

- Osteoporosis

- Pain Management

6. Market Factors

- Regulatory Issues

- IP and Expiring Patents

- Rx-to-OTC Switching

- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use

- Healthcare Economics

7. Company Profiles

