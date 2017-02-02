Global Therapeutics Biological Drugs Market 2017-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biological Drugs to 2020" report to their offering.

In recent years, the number of biological drugs in development and reaching the marketplace has increased significantly. The clinical application of these drugs is sometimes limited by a lack of desirable attributes for adequate absorption or distribution. So it's critical to formulate these drugs into safe, stable and efficacious delivery systems. Because these drugs face formidable enzymatic and penetration barriers when administered orally, peptide and protein drugs continue to be developed almost exclusively for parenteral administration.



The growth of biological drug products is having a significant effect on the way drugs and devices are developed. Cooperation between device designers and drug developers is occurring much earlier in the drug development cycle, allowing device designs in many cases to be tailored to the bioavailability targets and pharmacokinetic profiles of specific drug therapies. Therapeutic Biological Drugs to 2020 is a comprehensive analysis of these factors and market segments.



What you will learn



- What are the currently approved biological drugs; their dosing, host system, indication(s); what is their as-supplied configuration?

- What are the key market segments for biological drugs; what are the market dynamics and market demographics?

- What are the therapeutic demand drivers and commercial devices in key product segments?

- What are the supply chain dynamics, technologies and market development issues?

- How big is the market? How is it growing? What will it look like in 2020?

- Who are the leading biological drug suppliers, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?

- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for biological drugs?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biological Therapeutics Market Dynamics



3. The Biological Therapeutics Market Space



- Clinical Trials and Drug Approvals

- The Competitive Landscape

- Demographics, Managed Care and Growth

- Risks and Opportunities



4. Biological Drugs - Formulation Factors



- Formulation Strategies

- Stability

- Half-Life & Therapeutic Protocols

- Immunogenicity

- Biological Formulation Technologies

- Post-translational Modification

- Encapsulation Technologies

- Sustained Release Formulations

- Conjugation

- Lyophilization

- Dosing Frequency

- Treatment Compliance



5. Biological Drugs: Complete Product Profiles and Analysis



- Antibodies

- Enzymes

- Growth Factors

- Hematopoietics

- Hormones

- Immune Modulators

- Other Protein Therapy Classes



6. Biological Drug Therapeutic Markets - Market Data and Forecasts



- Antivirals

- Asthma

- Autoimmunity

- Cardiology

- Hematopoietics

- Hepatitis

- Immunotherapeutics

- Metabolic Diseases

- Multiple Sclerosis

- Osteoporosis

- Oncology

- Ophthalmology

- Orphan Diseases



7. Company Profiles



