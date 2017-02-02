Subcutaneous Self-Administration Markets to 2024: The Factors that are Set to Drive the Market Into the Next Decade - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.

For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market. This report examines in detail the drugs, devices, therapeutics and markets that are set to drive the market for subcutaneous self-administration into the next decade.

Subcutaneous Self-Administration Markets to 2024 - What You Will Learn

- Provides detailed analysis of self-administered subcutaneous drug products, drug delivery and device strategies, and product development factors

- Assesses key markets, market dynamics and market demographics

- Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates SC drug products in nine key therapeutic segments

- Provides market data and forecasts to 2024

- Profiles market sector participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations

- Assesses the importance of alliances and partnerships on self-administered subcutaneous drug product commercialization

- Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Subcutaneous Self-Administration - Why it's Growing

- The Evolving Drug Pipeline

- Device and Packaging Technology Advances

- Shifting Patient Demographics

- Healthcare Economics

- Demand Drivers

- Innovation in Prefilled Device Designs

- Therapeutic Targets and Treatment

- Competitive Landscape

- Risk Factors

3. Subcutaneous Delivery Device Design Factors

- Ergonomics and Ease of Use

- Safety Features

- Needle Insertion Depth

- Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

- Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

- High Viscosity Drugs

- High Volume Drugs

4. Subcutaneously Delivered Drugs - Delivery Device Strategies

- Handheld Devices

- Autoinjectors

- Pen Injectors

- Prefilled Syringes

- Other Handheld Devices

- Wearable Devices

- Patch Pumps

- Large Volume Wearable Devices

5. Subcutaneous Self-Administration

- Therapeutic Sector Product Analysis & Forecasts

- Anticoagulants

- Antivirals

- Autoimmune Diseases

- Diabetes

- Hematopoietics

- Hormone Replacement

- Neurology

- Osteoporosis

- Reproductive Health

6. Market Factors

- Regulatory Issues

- DTC Marketing

- Patient Education

7. Company Profiles

