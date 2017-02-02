Global Industrial Lubricants Market, 2025 - Market is Poised to Reach Approximately $71.2 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Industrial Lubricants Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $71.2 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the evolution of bio-based lubricants, the improvement of low-viscosity lubricants to fit present machinery, demand for polyamide resins in industrial applications and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 The Evolution Of Bio-Based Lubricants

3.1.2 The Improvement Of Low-Viscosity Lubricants To Fit Present Machinery

3.1.3 Demand For Polyamide Resins in Industrial Applications

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Industrial Lubricants Market, By Lubricant Type

4.1 Greases

4.2 Bio-based oil lubricants

4.3 Synthetic oil lubricants

4.4 Mineral oil lubricants

4.5 Metal Working Fluids

4.6 Gear Lubricants

4.7 Hydraulic Lubricants )

4.8 Compressor Lubricants )

4.9 Turbine Lubricants

4.10 Other Lubricants Types )

5 Industrial Lubricants Market, By Product

5.1 Process Oils

5.2 General Industrial Oils

5.3 Industrial Engine Oils

6 Industrial Lubricants Market, By End User

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Transportation

6.5 Textiles

6.6 Food Processing

6.7 Chemicals

6.8 Power Generation

6.9 Other End Users

7 Industrial Lubricants Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Chevron Corporation

9.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation

9.3 KMG Chemicals

9.4 FUCHS Lubricants

9.5 BASF SE

9.6 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

9.7 Shell International Petroleum Company Limited

9.8 BP p.l.c

9.9 Eni S.p.A

9.10 Petrochina lubricant company

9.11 Castrol

9.12 Total lubricants

