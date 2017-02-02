RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Despite the fact that almost 80% of premature heart disease and stroke can be prevented through healthy behaviors,(1) heart disease is the leading cause of death among women and the second leading cause of death among men in Canada.(2) Research shows that nine in ten Canadians have at least one risk factor for heart disease and stroke.(3)

As part of Heart Month in Canada, London Drugs pharmacists are hoping to boost public awareness of the risk factors and are encouraging Canadians to take preventative action by attending a Healthy Heart Clinic running February 6th to March 23rd at 68 London Drugs locations.

Gianni Del Negro, a Pharmacist at London Drugs, says many Canadians miss the signs of heart disease that often precede a heart attack and other cardiovascular problems.

"Prevention ultimately starts with knowing your risks. Often there are no symptoms until the underlying disease has progressed, which is what makes routine screening essential," he says.

London Drugs' Healthy Heart Clinics involve a one-on-one 45 minute screening and evaluation with a Patient Care Pharmacist. They take a measurement of total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, random glucose and blood pressure and assess risk factors such as family history, age, level of exercise, diet, smoking history and high blood pressure. Next they focus on minimizing these risks. This might include a discussion of changes to diet, fitness routines or lifestyle. The appointment is collaborative and customized for each patient and pharmacists can contact physicians to recommend further medical intervention or changes to medication.

Del Negro says that when people become aware of their risk factors, especially those that are within their power to control, many become motivated to make positive changes. Habits like eating healthy, being active and living smoke-free, have a big impact on health.

"Male or female, adult or senior, symptoms or not, the only way to know for sure is to get screened and use the results to make lifestyle changes. In many cases, even small changes like adding thirty minutes of moderate physical activity each day, can go a long way to reducing the risk of heart disease."

For more information about London Drugs' Healthy Heart Clinics or to book a clinic appointment visit: http://www.londondrugs.com/healthyheart

A complete list of clinic dates, times and locations can be found here: https://pharmacy.londondrugs.com/pdf/Heart_Health_Clinics_2017.pdf

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 79 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.londondrugs.com London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.

Pharmacists are available for interviews about heart disease risk factors, prevention and heart health screenings. To arrange an interview, please contact the persons listed below.

(1) Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

(2) Public Health Agency of Canada

(3 ) Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada

Contacts:

BC / SK / MB

Cynnamon Schreinert

Media Relations

604-802-2733

cynnamon@hartleypr.com

@CynnamonS



Northern Alberta

Natalie Harper

Media Relations

780-909-2281

natalie@harperpr.com

@natalieharperPR



Southern Alberta

Angela Joyce

Media Relations

403-681-9286

aj@whiterabbitcommunications.com

@angelamjoyce



