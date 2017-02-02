DreamMaker Innovates Private Jet Trips With Experiential Aviation

The introduction of this concept aims to characterize the pinnacle of private jet aviation

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Luxury travel boutique DreamMaker (www.HouseofDreamMaker.com) debuts Experiential Aviationâ" in its $13,875,000 private jet trip around the world named Passport to 50. The concept introduces Experiential Aviation as an unparalleled experience in the sky that transforms notions of private jet travel from being a mode of transportation to an experience all on its own. The unprecedented DreamMaker experience is slated for August 11, 2017, covering 20 cities in 20 days. To receive further information on Passport to 50 or DreamMaker, please contact info@PassportTo50.com or visit www.PassportTo50.com.

"DreamMaker has focused on the experience for almost 30 years," says founder Gregory Patrick. "Through Experiential Aviation, we are innovating and enhancing the experience from wheels up to wheels down." Some key features include inflight yoga sessions, spa services, fashion shows, and a hybrid of hypnotherapy and sleep therapy by holistic health guru April Norris. The services of a photojournalist, videographer, and social media secretary are enlisted to document the trip for guests on board, leaving more bandwidth for clients to enjoy the many aspects of their vacation.

Another vital part of Experiential Aviation is the personalities invited onboard for casual and intimate interactions. From conversations with individuals such as boxing legend Roberto Duran to the former chef of the Queen of England, or even a $500,000 charity poker tournament with Daniel Negreanu, guests can choose their level of engagement with the individuals who are hopping on and off different legs of the flights.

"Particular attention is paid to the optimum blend of sleep and enjoyment as one's inability to properly rest will negate anything enjoyed in the air or on the ground," says Gregory Patrick. "Certified sleep professionals are onboard to orchestrate light, sounds, aroma, hypnotherapy, and even wearable sleep technology to ensure that guests are rested enough to optimize their awareness and well-being."

To commemorate this marquee trip, a set of 50 18-karat gold swizzle sticks worth one million dollars, hand-crafted by partner World of Diamonds Group, will be gifted to each guest by their host. The objet d'art features 20 white diamonds marking each destination on a spinning globe. One rare blue diamond, a signature of the Russian mining consortium, sits atop as a symbol of the blue sky traveled throughout the journey. "The swizzle stick is a wonder of diamonds and beyond - a masterpiece that stirs conversation," said Director Karan Tilani.

Upon its sale, Passport to 50 will fund the provision of clean drinking water for 50,000 at-risk children, builds fun centers for over 50,000 children suffering from life-threatening illnesses, and provides 50 children at each of the 50 chosen Cambodian villages to receive bicycles as transport to school. Charity partners include Water.org, Starlight Children's Foundation U.K., Make-a-Wish Foundation Philippines, and Whole Child International.

About DreamMaker

Rooted in multiple layers of creative design, DreamMaker (formerly Tours of Enchantment) is a 28-year old experiential travel and design boutique with an emphasis on experiences that have never been done before.

