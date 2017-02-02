Technavio's latest market research report on the global application management services (AMS) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amit Sharma, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on IT security sector, says, "AMS offers a holistic approach to the management of all the services in application management, from development to maintenance and support. AMS help organizations increase efficiency, enable time management and revenue generation, and quickly respond to customer queries."

The top three emerging trends driving the global AMS market according to Technavio's ICTresearch analysts are:

Increasing demand for hosted AMS

The traditional on-premise deployment of AMS is slowly being taken over by single and multi-tenant hosted services. These solutions are becoming an increasingly popular option for deploying enterprise software. In addition to the increased adoption of SaaS-based solutions by SMEs, hosted AMS are gradually being used by large enterprises. The software available over the Internet in a subscription model is more flexible than the SaaS-based model. Many vendors have also begun to offer their AMS through the SaaS-based model to expand their services and enter new markets. Also, the economic challenges encountered by organizations require them to adopt SaaS-based models as a cost-cutting alternative.

Widespread adoption of personal devices in the workplace

Organizations are increasingly permitting employees to bring their personal mobile devices to the workplace and connect them to the company's network. This BYOD policy helps organizations grow rapidly as employees are connected to each other and their superiors all the time, even when they are not in the organization's premises. Management of these mobile devices will lead to increased demand for hardware, software, and services across organizations. AMS help minimizes the complexity for IT departments to keep corporate information secure. Organizations are, however, aware of the potential security risks involved when employees use their personal mobile devices to connect to the business network. Nevertheless, companies are working on streamlining their BYOD policies rather than restricting their employees from connecting to the business network.

Growing use of ready-made solutions

Organizations are focusing on developing ready-made solutions for the proper maintenance of application management services. Ready-made solutions reduce complexities in the deployment and management of AMS solutions. These solutions can also be reused, which reduces the launch of new products, making them a more economical and efficient option. Vendors are also trying to customize these solutions based on industry requirements. They also provide customized solutions that address major client issues. For instance, HCL has a different portfolio for the front, middle, and back-end processes of different industries. It has also built an exhaustive array of industry-specific tools with mobility solutions to reduce labor and effort during the maintenance of the services offered.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

