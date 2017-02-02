Concentrating Solar Power Market Worth 10.96 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Concentrating Solar Power Marketby Technology (Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, Linear Fresnel & Dish/Engine system), Components (Solar field, Power Block, and Thermal Storage), End-User (Utilities, EOR & Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 6.7 Billion in 2016 to USD 10.96 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse88 market data Tables and56 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Concentrating Solar Power Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/concentrating-solar-power-market-199506567.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global market is witnessing significant growth due to rising environmental concerns over carbon emissions and efforts to reduce air pollution, policy support from governments to enable adoption of renewable technologies.

Parabolic Trough segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Concentrating Solar Power Market, by technology, during the forecast period

The parabolic trough segment led the overall Concentrating Solar Power Market in 2015. Parabolic trough systems are applicable in all types of end-user industries such as utilities, Enhanced oil recovery, and other end users such as mining and desalination among others. Parabolic trough technology is most commercialized and mature technology in the CSP technology arena.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=199506567

Utilities are expected to hold the largest market share of the Concentrating Solar Power Market, by end-users, during the forecast period

The utilities segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Concentrating Solar Power Market during the forecast period. Utilities sector includes utility scale power generation projects located at islands or on/off-grid areas. Dispatchable power is the key driving factor for CSP that creates huge opportunity for implementing concentrating solar power projects in areas with high solar irradiance.

Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=199506567

The Middle East & Africa is the largest market for concentrating solar power

In this report, the Concentrating Solar Power Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the largest market for concentrating solar power till 2021. Middle East & African countries have high solar irradiance which provides a huge opportunity to implement concentrating solar power at utility scale.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the leading players in the Concentrating Solar Power Market. These players include Abengoa Solar (Spain), Aalborg CSP (Denmark), ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), BrightSource Energy, Inc. (U.S) and eSolar Inc (U.S), among others. Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

Browse Related Reports:

Smart Solar Market by Solutions (Network Monitoring, Meter Data Management, Analytics, SCADA, Remote Metering, Asset Management), Services (Consulting, Demand Response), Application (Commercial & Industrial, Residential) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-solar-market-1102.html

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market by Reactor Type (PWR, BWR, & GCR), Strategy (Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, and Entombment), Capacity (Up to 800 MW, 801 MW-1,000 MW, and Above 1,000 MW), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nuclear-decommissioning-service-market-86234662.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets