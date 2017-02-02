

PayPoint plc



Notification of transactions by Directors/PDMRs



In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, PayPoint plc (the 'Company') announces that on 02 February 2017, awards over ordinary shares of 1/3p each in the capital of the Company were made to Rachel Kentleton, Executive Director as follows:



Director/PDMR Number of shares under award



Rachel Kentleton 10,741



The awards were granted pursuant to Listing Rule 9.4.2 in respect of a buy-out of a cash annual bonus and long-term incentive awards forfeited on leaving her previous employment. The Remuneration Committee believes that the award reflects the value of the awards forfeited.



The awards are structured as nil cost options. 50% of the awards will vest on the second anniversary of grant (02 February 2019) and 50% will vest on the third anniversary of grant (02 February 2020), subject to continued employment over the respective vesting periods.



Enquiries: PayPoint plc Susan Court, Company Secretary Tel: +44(0)1707600300



