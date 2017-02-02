According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive display system marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 19% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005470/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive display system market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Display System Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global automotive display system market is witnessing a surge in sales driven by the decreasing prices of liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and thin-film transistor (TFT) displays. This will lead to increased adoption of the display systems in mid-level, mass-produced passenger cars, thereby driving market growth.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55440

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global automotive display system market into the following segments:

Center stack display (CSD)

Camera information display (CID)

DID-NR

Reconfigurable instrument cluster (RIC)

Rear seat entertainment (RSE) system displays

Head-up display (HUD)

The top four revenue-generating product segments in the global automotive display system market are discussed below:

Center stack display (CSD)

"The center console in an automobile is the control bearing surfaces in the interior of the vehicle, which is the area beginning in the dashboard and continuing below it. Center stack displays are expected to witness the largest volumetric growth during the forecast period," says Siddharth Jaiswal, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

CSDs are evolving to accommodate a multitude of accessibility and entertainment features. Some of the top vendors catering to this segment are Panasonic, Visteon, Continental, FUJITSU TEN, and Hyundai Mobis.

Camera information display (CID)

Camera information displays consist of two important components split-view camera displays and surround view camera displays. The split-view camera display consists of a tri-panel display, which is designed to aid the user in understanding the position of an approaching object. The automotive surround view system is an emerging automotive advanced driver assistance system(ADAS) technology that assists in low-speed vehicle maneuvers such as while parking the vehicle or slow curbside driving.

DID-NR

DID-NR refers to instrument clusters that are analog or partly analog and partly digital (hybrid), which have limited reconfigurable ability. The top vendors catering to this product segment are Continental, Visteon, DENSO, Magneti Marelli, and Nippon Seiki.

Reconfigurable instrument cluster (RIC)

Modifying instrument clusters in the automotive industry to enhance the user experience, in addition to offering more useful information and improving the aesthetics of the vehicle, have collectively led to the introduction of many innovative versions of the instrument cluster.

"The current trend is skewing toward analog to digital transition of instrument clusters by manufacturers in many vehicles. This is paving a conducive technological environment for enabling their reconfiguration. There is an emergence of instrument clusters with thin-film-transistor liquid crystal display screens, which can be reconfigured and customized to fit user expectations," says Siddharth.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

Fujitsu

Garmin

KYOCERA Display

LG Display

Nippon Seiki

Panasonic

Pioneer

Robert Bosch

Valeo

Visteon

Yazaki

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Torque Vectoring System Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive OLED Market 2017-2021

Global Large Area Displays Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive componentsautomotive manufacturing, and automotive services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170202005470/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com