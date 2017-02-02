Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2017) - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (FSE: LB6A.F) (OTC Pink: LAGBF), a market leader in the distribution of hemp and cannabidiol products, has opened an office and distribution center in Southern California. The 14,000-square foot facility, located in Escondido, is conveniently located adjacent to the I-78 and I-15 Freeways, giving the company easy access to San Diego to the south and Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside Counties to the north, in order to expand its B to B and online sales business within the US and Canada.



InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Laguna Blends" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_rl7rtjae/Laguna-Blends-CSE-LAG-has-opened-an-office-and-distribution-center-in-Southern-California

Laguna will sublease space to Carlsbad Naturals LLC, for additional bottled water storage and distribution, with both companies obtaining additional economies of scale by sharing some office personnel as the companies continue growing the CBD water market.

Carlsbad Naturals (www.cbdnaturals.com), a market leader in the distribution and sales of CBD water, uses its unique and proprietary process of infusing CBD's through nanotechnology, which successfully increases the surface area of each substance added to the water, so that less is much more.

Ray Grimm Jr. Laguna President & CEO, stated: "This is a strategic move to have an office and a warehouse combined with Carlsbad. Combining personnel and distribution resources will allow both companies to operate more efficiently. Having the creative and communications team working together with both companies will create the synergy needed to explode the branding efforts of each Company."

Laguna, who's growth strategy includes acquiring and incubating companies who formulate and or manufacture hemp products, which the company markets utilizing its B to B Network, along with driving traffic to its Club 8 online marketplace. The company continues to seek joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively begin international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017

It is the company's intent to provide the highest quality hemp product experience for the end user, utilizing a proprietary nanotechnology in many of its consumable and topical skin care products.

Current products include CannaCeuticals CBD7, a line of anti-aging skincare products incorporating CBD, a superior antioxidant and a potential anti-inflammatory agent, both of which are significant in anti-aging.

The company recently signed a distribution agreement with ISO International, LLC to promote and distribute two new nano CBD Shots in the United States, NanoZzz for sleep, and Amp'd Up for energy, which are now available for purchase on Laguna's website.

These additional products complement Laguna's "Caffe", an instant hot coffee beverage infused with both whey and hemp protein, and "Pro369", a water soluble, single serving, hemp protein drink, which is available in 4 flavours.

The company has issued 2.2 million shares at a deemed price of $0.15, thereby extinguishing a total of $330,000 of debt with an arms-length party.

The shares are trading at $0.22, well below the $0.80 target price given by Vancouver-based Fundamental Research

For more information, please visit the company's websites www.lagunablends.com and https//cbdskincream.com or email ir@lagunablends.com. Investor relations is handled by Howe and Bay Financial, which can be reached at 604-449-5302 or email info@HoweandBayFinancial.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com