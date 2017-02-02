SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding, decoding, and streaming solutions, will showcase EZ TV 8.0 IPTV, the latest generation of its EZ TV platform, at the National Sports Forum (NSF) at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Room 101 B-1 on Feb. 12-14 at Booth 13. The NSF is the largest annual gathering of the top team sports marketing, sales, promotions, and event entertainment executives from a broad and varied spectrum of teams and leagues in North America.

A truly integrated IPTV and digital signage platform, VITEC's EZ TV 8.0 is ideal for sports venues, allowing stadiums and arenas to seamlessly stream high-quality live and on-demand video over their existing IP infrastructure. IPTV users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updates to the electronic program guide, video-on-demand (VOD) content with simultaneous updates of new assets, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels.

"We are looking forward to showing the attendees of NSF how VITEC's IPTV & Signage Sports Venue Solution enhances the fan experience with best-in-class viewing, and creates new opportunities for fan engagement -- and revenue-building -- through digital video streaming," said Joe Walsh, national sales manager, sports and entertainment venues, at VITEC. "An IPTV network in a sports and entertainment venue presents unique technical and operational requirements. VITEC can customize a system to accommodate the demands of a sports venue and provide smooth content viewing, powerful system administration tools, and sophisticated digital video capabilities."

The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics. VITEC's IPTV and signage end-points feature discrete hardware processes for video and graphics, supporting the most complex digital signs that blend live streams; video files; social networking widgets; and dynamically updated data including sports scores, calendars, and catering menus.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

