TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- The following federal, provincial and municipal representatives will make an announcement about global investment for the Toronto Region:

-- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario -- The Honourable Brad Duguid, Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth -- John Tory, Mayor of Toronto -- Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga

All government representatives will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE: Friday, February 3, 2017 TIME: 9:30 a.m. PLACE: Ontario Investment and Trade Centre 35th Floor - Galleria 250 Yonge Street Toronto ON M5B 2L7

Contacts:

Philip Proulx

Office of Minister Bains

343-291-2500

Philip.proulx@canada.ca



Media Relations Office

FedDev Ontario

416-954-6652

fdo.mediarel-relmedias.fdo@canada.ca



Daniel Bitonti

Office of Minister Duguid

416-325-7569

daniel.bitonti@ontario.ca



Jessica Hume

Ministry of Economic Development and Growth

416-325-2479

jessica.hume@ontario.ca



Julia Sakas

Toronto Global

647-729-0735

jsakas@torontoglobal.ca



