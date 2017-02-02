Strategy Analytics Reveals IoT 2017 Top Trends

Security, Privacy, Connectivity and Analytics at the forefront of IoT in 2017

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, the Top Internet of Things (IoT) Trends in 2017will reflect concerns over security, network connectivity choices, and privacy, as published by Strategy Analytics IoT Strategies service.

The need for flexible, real-time security, along with ensuring privacy in the face of ramping volumes of data will be key trends for IoT over the next 12 months. Telecommunications choices in IoT deployments, such as LTE Cat-M1, NB IoT and unlicensed spectrum LPWA technologies, will grow in different countries and verticals at different rates, causing confusion among companies looking to deploy IoT solutions in 2017.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise and IoT Research at Strategy Analytics, said, "Security remains the major concern in the IoT. In an IoT environment, the attack surface increases exponentially, and security needs to be considered not just early in the design phase, but at every level of an implementation. We'll see growth in real-time, flexible security implementations, which can watch a network for malicious traffic and behavioral anomalies, detect end point vulnerabilities, identify real-time changes to systems, automatically enforce end point protections and access rules, block malicious traffic, follow compliance dashboards while providing audit data," he added.

Matt Wilkins, Senior Analyst, IoT Research at Strategy Analytics added, "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will become an increasingly critical part of the IoT process, seeking to turn data into real-time, actionable insights."

The full report, Top Internet of Things (IoT) Trends in 2017, is published by the Strategy Analytics IoT Strategies (IoT) service, details of which can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/enterprise/iot/reports#.WJGog1OLQeM

