Apple Stock Celebrates Fiscal First-Quarter ResultsApple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its first-quarter fiscal year 2017 results Tuesday, and they were far better than what everyone had expected. Apple stock gained six percent Wednesday on surprisingly good results. The company reported the highest revenue ever, at $78.4 billion, and also posted record "iPhone" sales. "Mac" sales are also back on track, together with the upbeat performance of the "Apple Watch." But it looks like the "iPad" is struggling.Also, the company gave future guidance on the lower.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...