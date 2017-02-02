Global $2.35 Billion Powder Coatings Equipment Market 2017-2025: Rising Demand from Automotive Industry / Increasing Adoption of Powder Coatings by Interior Designers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Powder Coatings Equipment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $2.35 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of powder coatings by interior designers, rising demand from automotive industry, and recent technological developments of powder coatings equipment.



Based on products the market is categorized into coating powders, powder coat guns, and ovens & booths. Further, powder coat guns segment is divided into tribo gun, hotcoat powder coating gun, electrostatic gun or corona gun, dual-voltage powder coating gun, and others. Ovens & booths segment is categorized into infrared cure ovens, convection cure ovens, and others.



On basis of application the market is segmented by consumer goods, furniture, general industries, architectural, automotive, appliances, defense applications, general industrial and other end users



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing adoption of powder coatings by interior designers

3.1.2 Rising demand from automotive industry

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of powder coatings equipment

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Product

4.1 Coating powders

4.2 Powder coat guns

4.3 Ovens & booths



5 Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Application

5.1 Consumer goods

5.2 Furniture

5.3 General industries

5.4 Architectural

5.5 Automotive

5.6 Appliances

5.7 Defense applications

5.8 General Industrial



6 Powder Coatings Equipment Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Carlisle

8.2 Eastwood Company

8.3 Eisenmann

8.4 Gema Switzerland GmbH

8.5 Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.

8.6 Mitsuba Systems Pvt. Ltd.

8.7 Nordson Corporation

8.8 Oven Empire Manufacturing

8.9 Parker Ionics

8.10 PB Metal Finishing Systems Ltd

8.11 Pittsburgh Spray Equipment Co.

8.12 Powder X Coating Systems

8.13 Red Line Industries Ltd

8.14 Reliant Finishing Systems

8.15 Spark Engineering

8.16 Statfield Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

8.17 WAGNER



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sgnzr/global_powder

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716