Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.02.2017 | 19:11
PR Newswire

Global $2.49 Billion Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Total Market is Expected to Reach 27,180 Units - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Structure Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" report to their offering.

During 2017-2023, global demand for healthcare exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $2.49 billion including direct sales, renting, leasing, insurance reimbursement and other revenue sources. In terms of unit shipment from direct sales, the global total market over 2017-2023 is expected to reach 27,180 units, representing an exponential CAGR over the forecast years.

Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Structure Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
3.1 Market Overview by Application
3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
3.3 Global Mobility Aid Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
3.4 Global Market of Healthcare Exoskeletons in Other Applications 2014-2023

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Mobility Type
4.1 Market Overview by Mobility Type
4.2 Global Mobile Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
4.3 Global Stationary Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
4.4 Global Tethered Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Function
5.1 Market Overview by Product Function
5.2 Global Upper Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
5.3 Global Lower Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Power Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Power Technology
6.2 Global Active Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
6.2.1 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Electric Actuators 2014-2023
6.2.2 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Pneumatic Actuators 2014-2023
6.2.3 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Hydraulic Actuators 2014-2023
6.2.4 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Fuel Cells 2014-2023
6.2.5 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Other Power Technology 2014-2023
6.3 Global Passive Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8 Competitive Landscape

- AlterG, Inc.
- Bionik Laboratories Corp.
- Cyberdyne, Inc.
- Ekso Bionics
- Hocoma
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Myomo
- Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
- Rex Bionics Plc.
- U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zzszmg/global_healthcare

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire