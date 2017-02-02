Global $2.49 Billion Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Total Market is Expected to Reach 27,180 Units - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Structure Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" report to their offering.
During 2017-2023, global demand for healthcare exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $2.49 billion including direct sales, renting, leasing, insurance reimbursement and other revenue sources. In terms of unit shipment from direct sales, the global total market over 2017-2023 is expected to reach 27,180 units, representing an exponential CAGR over the forecast years.
Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Structure Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
3.1 Market Overview by Application
3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
3.3 Global Mobility Aid Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
3.4 Global Market of Healthcare Exoskeletons in Other Applications 2014-2023
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Mobility Type
4.1 Market Overview by Mobility Type
4.2 Global Mobile Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
4.3 Global Stationary Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
4.4 Global Tethered Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Function
5.1 Market Overview by Product Function
5.2 Global Upper Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
5.3 Global Lower Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Power Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Power Technology
6.2 Global Active Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
6.2.1 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Electric Actuators 2014-2023
6.2.2 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Pneumatic Actuators 2014-2023
6.2.3 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Hydraulic Actuators 2014-2023
6.2.4 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Fuel Cells 2014-2023
6.2.5 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Other Power Technology 2014-2023
6.3 Global Passive Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8 Competitive Landscape
- AlterG, Inc.
- Bionik Laboratories Corp.
- Cyberdyne, Inc.
- Ekso Bionics
- Hocoma
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Myomo
- Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
- Rex Bionics Plc.
- U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)
