Global $2.49 Billion Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Total Market is Expected to Reach 27,180 Units - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Structure Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" report to their offering.

During 2017-2023, global demand for healthcare exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $2.49 billion including direct sales, renting, leasing, insurance reimbursement and other revenue sources. In terms of unit shipment from direct sales, the global total market over 2017-2023 is expected to reach 27,180 units, representing an exponential CAGR over the forecast years.



Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Structure Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

3.1 Market Overview by Application

3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

3.3 Global Mobility Aid Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

3.4 Global Market of Healthcare Exoskeletons in Other Applications 2014-2023



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Mobility Type

4.1 Market Overview by Mobility Type

4.2 Global Mobile Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

4.3 Global Stationary Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

4.4 Global Tethered Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Function

5.1 Market Overview by Product Function

5.2 Global Upper Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

5.3 Global Lower Body Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Power Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Power Technology

6.2 Global Active Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

6.2.1 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Electric Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.2 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Pneumatic Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.3 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Hydraulic Actuators 2014-2023

6.2.4 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Fuel Cells 2014-2023

6.2.5 Global Market of Active Healthcare Exoskeletons with Other Power Technology 2014-2023

6.3 Global Passive Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape



- AlterG, Inc.

- Bionik Laboratories Corp.

- Cyberdyne, Inc.

- Ekso Bionics

- Hocoma

- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

- Myomo

- Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

- Parker Hannifin Corporation

- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

- Rex Bionics Plc.

- U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)



