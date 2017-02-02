Asia Cervical Cancer Test Market & Patients Report 2017 - Pap Smear, HPV DNA, VIA Test Market, Volume & Deaths 2008-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cervical Cancer Test Market & Patients (Pap Smear, HPV DNA, VIA) in Asia (Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, Thailand, Indonesia)" report to their offering.

Despite declining women population, Japan has highest market share in cervical cancer test market. Whereas Indonesia is dominating in cervical cancer testing population followed by China. Growing women population, rising sum of structured cervical cancer programs introduced by governments and international NGOs and inception of low cost VIA test are some of the major growth drivers for the growth of cervical cancer test market in the developing countries.

Cervical Cancer Test Market & Patients (Pap Smear, HPV DNA, VIA) in Asia (Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, India, China, Thailand, Indonesia) provides a comprehensive analysis of this market and future evolution over the next 5 years.

This 121 page report with 118 Figures and 4 Table provides a complete analysis of top 8 Countries Cervical Cancer Test Market & Population. All the 8 Asian countries in the report have been studied from 3 viewpoints.

Asia Cervical Cancer Test Market, Volume & Deaths:

- Cervical cancer Test Population (2008 - 2020)

- Pap smear test population (2008 - 2020)

- HPV DNA test population (2008 - 2020)

- VIA test Population (2008 - 2020)

- Cervical Cancer Mortality Population (2001 - 2011)

- Cervical Cancer Test Market (2008 - 2020)

- Pap smear test market (2008 - 2020)

- HPV DNA test market (2008 - 2020)

- VIA test market (2008 - 2020)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population & Forecast

3. Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market & Forecast



4. Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Population Share & Forecast



5. Asia Cervical Cancer Test (Screening) Market Share & Forecast



6. Japan - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



7. South Korea - Cervical Cancer Tests Analysis

8. Singapore - Cervical Cancer Tests Analysis

9. Malaysia - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

10. India - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

11. China - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis

12. Thailand - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



13. Indonesia - Cervical Cancer Test Analysis



14. Cervical Cancer Test Market Growth Drivers



15. Challenges in Cervical Cancer Test Market



