Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Report 2017-2026: Focus on Technologies, Markets, and Companies - Research and Markets

This report deals with therapeutic drug monitoring, a multi-disciplinary clinical specialty, aimed at improving patient care by monitoring drug levels in the blood to individually adjust the dose of drugs for improving outcome. TDM is viewed as a component of personalized medicine that interacts with several other disciplines including pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenetics. One chapter is devoted to monitoring of drugs of abuse (DoA). Various technologies used for well-known DoA are described. A section on drug abuse describes methods of detection of performance-enhancing drugs. TDM market is analyzed from 2015 to 2025 according to technologies as well as geographical distribution. Global market for DoA testing was also analyzed from 2016 to 2026 and divided according to the area of application. Unmet needs and strategies for development of markets for TDM are discussed. The report contains profiles of 27 companies involved in developing tests and equipment for drug monitoring along with their collaborations. The text is supplemented with 18 tables, 6 figures and 190 selected references from literature.

Benefits of this report:

- Up-to-date one-stop information on therapeutic drug monitoring

- Description of 27 companies involved with their collaborations in this area

- Market analysis 2016-2026

- Market values in major regions

- Strategies for developing markets for therapeutic drug monitoring

- A selected bibliography of 190 publications

- Text is supplemented by 18 tables and 6 figures

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Technologies for TDM

3. Drug Monitoring Instruments

4. Applications of TDM

5. Drugs Requiring Monitoring

6. Monitoring of Biological Therapies

7. Monitoring of Drug Abuse

8. Markets for TDM

9. Companies

10. References

