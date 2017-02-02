Caterpillar Ventures Invests in Airware to Advance Work Site Intelligence Through Aerial Data at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, February 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Airware Products to be Sold Through Caterpillar Dealers; Bergerat Monnoyeur to be Among First Dealers

Airware, which provides end-to-end solutions that turn aerial data into actionable business intelligence for enterprises, announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from Caterpillar Ventures. The investment allows Airware to accelerate programs that enable dealers to offer solutions and services within the construction, mining, and quarrying industries, and highlights Caterpillar's commitment in leading the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

"This investment is a continuation of Caterpillar's commitment to help our customers be more productive and make improved business decisions," said George Taylor, Caterpillar Chief Marketing Officer & Vice President of the Marketing and Digital Division. "In collaboration with Airware, we are better positioned to offer drone services through industry-leading technology that helps digitize and optimize operations."

In September of 2016, Airware acquired Redbird, a drone analytics pioneer, to bring to market the most powerful commercial drone solution for mining and aggregates. Today, teams from around the world are using the Airware Redbird solution to monitor day-to-day progress of their sites to improve productivity, worker safety, and operational efficiency.

"Commercial drone technology is becoming a necessity for construction, mining and quarrying organizations looking to increase overall productivity while cutting costs," said Jonathan Downey, founder & CEO of Airware. "Airware provides customers the combined power of an enterprise-focused workflow and industry-specific data analytics with the compliance and security features needed to scale drone operations."

Caterpillar dealers will be able to offer their customers drone services and analytics, including a core set of photogrammetry, mapping, and volumetrics tools, and a suite of advanced analysis and reporting modules. Caterpillar dealer Bergerat Monnoyeur to be among the first dealers.

Greg Arranz, General Manager, SITECH at Bergerat Monnoyeur added: "We are committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and world-class services to our customers. Airware is an established leader in putting drones to work for mining, construction, and quarrying. They understand the needs of our customers, what it takes to scale operations, and the importance of offering industry-specific analytics to drive better decision making. We're proud to bring Airware to our customers."

About Airware

Founded in 2011, Airware provides end-to-end solutions that turn aerial data into actionable business intelligence for enterprises around the world. Airware's leading set of technologies enables enterprises to plan, fly, and analyze aerial data to drive business outcomes including operational cost savings, enhanced worker safety, and improved decision making. Airware has raised more than $90 million to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, First Round Capital, GE Ventures, Google Ventures, Intel Capital, John Chambers, Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, and Next World Capital. Airware is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Paris, France. For more information, go to Airware.com or follow Airware on Twitter: @Airware.

About Caterpillar Ventures Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. (Caterpillar Ventures) assists entrepreneurs around the world to grow and scale their businesses to build today for a better tomorrow by leveraging Caterpillar's industry expertise, supply base and independent dealer network. Caterpillar Ventures' focus areas of investment include robotics, energy, advanced materials, and digital solutions that help our customers be successful. Caterpillar Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel--electric locomotives. For more information, visit http://www.caterpillar.com/ventures .