On Feb. 7, 2017, Jeff Ifrah will address thought leaders from across the international gaming community at the prestigious ICE's World Regulatory Briefing in London, U.K., where he will be participating in a panel discussion on the topic of eSports.

Mr. Ifrah, founding partner at Ifrah Law, has been invited to join other authorities on international gaming law at an event entitled "The Big Debate and Vote With Your Feet," which will focus on the issue of regulating eSports betting. Moderated by Andrew Nixon, Head of Sport at UK law firm Sheridans, the panel also includes Dr. Wulf Hambach, Managing Partner of German law firm Hambach Hambach, and Ralf Reichert, Managing Director of ESL Gaming.

"The topic of regulating eSports is especially timely because right now many regulatory authorities across the world are weighing the appropriate approach," said Mr. Ifrah. "There are differing views on whether, due to the complexity of the market and the different types of channels involved, eSports should be regulated within the same framework as other gaming operators." The discussion is expected to address such factors as the skill element in a tournament setting and the regulation of eSports bet markets.

Mr. Ifrah, whose Washington, D.C.-based law firm specializes in online gaming, internet commerce and defense of government investigations, has been at the forefront of the rise of eSports law. Named a leading lawyer by Chambers Partners, he was recently a featured presenter at the second annual U.S. eSports Conference, where he addressed the industry's top eSports operators, players, publishers, developers and media firms on how lessons from the iGaming industry can be successfully applied to the emerging eSports market.

Taking place as part of ICE VOX (formerly ICE Conferences), the World Regulatory Briefing is aimed at focusing on crucial updates and regulatory developments throughout the gaming world that determine the potential for industry progress. Calling itself the only event that connects legislators, regulators, operators and suppliers, WrB is "the preferred industry platform to observe the future of the gaming market, with a regulation down approach." For more information on the World Regulatory Briefing, go to http://www.icetotallygaming.com/world-regulatory-briefing

