M6 Group (Paris:MMT) has been informed by RTL Group of difficulties encountered in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements of RTL Group's French radio division, requiring a forensic audit to be carried out.

M6 Group, which has since 13 December 2016 been conducting exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of RTL Group's French radio division, will review the information to be provided to it in order to assess the potential impact, if any, on the transaction.

