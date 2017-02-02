The global connected breath analyzer devices marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global connected breath analyzer devices market for 2017-2021. By end-users, this market is divided into individual consumers and law enforcement segments.

Breath analyzers, or breathalyzers are finding an increasing number of applications from the healthcare sector. Apart from measuring blood alcohol content, breathalyzers are used to detect jaundice, ulcers, lactose intolerance, and effectiveness of asthma drugs. These applications of breathalyzers are driving the growth of the connected breath analyzer devices market.

Technavio's research study segments the global connected breath analyzer devices market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest connected breath analyzer devices market segment

"The Americas constitute the largest segment of the global connected breath analyzer devices market. This is due to the stringent road safety regulations and the relatively stronger infrastructure of the law enforcement agencies in the region," says Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for embedded systems research.

The US is the biggest single contributor to the market, accounting for over one-sixth of the overall revenue of the market in 2016. Some of the leading breath analyzer companies such as BACtrack, Lifeloc Technologies, Intoximeters, Quest Products, and Akers Biosciences, are set up in the country. This provides consumers in the US access to a wider range of products options, which creates a high amount of revenue.

EMEA: strict regulations driving market growth in the region

Many of the countries in the European Union, as well as most CCASG countries, have extremely strict regulations to control alcohol and drug abuse, particularly regarding road safety, which is responsible for the high adoption of breathalyzers in the region. Additionally, African countries like South Africa and Nigeria are two of the most promising market in the region for connected breath analyzers. These countries favor the use of infrared connected breath analyzers, as a cost-effective, non-invasive method to detect several medical conditions.

APAC to overtake EMEA by the end of 2021

"APAC is currently witnessing the migration of many established connected breath analyzer device manufacturing facilities to countries like China, Vietnam, South Korea, and India. The favorable political and economic factors, combined with the low cost of labor is responsible for the region for this migration," says Sunil.

The mass migration of manufacturing facilities, combined with the emerging and relatively untapped market for connected breath analyzers, have supported the region to establish itself as a strong contender to the other segments. The region is also witnessing the emergence of several local players who have a native edge against the other players. These factors are expected to push for a swift growth of APAC, which is forecast to overtake EMEA by the end of 2021.

The top vendors in the global connected breath analyzer devices market highlighted in the report are:

Breathometer

BACtrack

DrinkMate

Alcohoot Edge

