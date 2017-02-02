REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Aricent, a global design and engineering company, and a leader in data center, enterprise and enterprise networking infrastructure, will release the latest version of its Intelligent Switching Solution (ISS) Version 9.3 at DistribuTECH 2017 in San Diego.

The release will support the latest generation of Marvell's chipsets to address the port-density, speed and feature requirements essential for Industrial Ethernet, SMB and enterprise markets. Aricent ISS will take advantage of the following Marvell chipset features:

For Enterprise - Virtual LAN (VLAN), Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP), Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP), Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and Quality of Service (QoS)

For Enterprise Security - Layer 2 Access Control Lists (L2 ACL), Layer 3 Access Control Lists (L3 ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT), Firewall, 802.1X-based port authentication

Port density and flexible port speeds supporting 1/2.5/5/10/25/40GbE

High-availability solutions using switch stacking and in-service software upgrades

Aricent ISS is an industry recognized intelligent switching and network optimization software platform that supports leading chipsets. The new release provides an upgrade path to the latest generation of the Marvell Prestera DX series that aims to solve the SMB and enterprise 1G port-speed challenges by delivering higher port speeds of 2.5 Gbps and 5 Gbps on the same wiring infrastructure. It also provides a unified architecture for 802.11ac wave-2 access points using 2.5GbE and existing 1GbE LAN deployments without any additional cost to infrastructure.

"The Aricent Intelligent Switching Solution running on our latest Marvell Prestera DX chipsets provides 1/2.5/10/25/40 Gbps performance to the SMB and enterprise. The Marvell devices offer state-of-the-art switching capabilities, and together with Aricent's ISS, reduce time to market when upgrading the network to 2.5/5GbE," said Michael Zimmerman, Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity, Storage and Infrastructure (CSI) Business Unit at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc.

"Aricent's intelligent switching roadmap has three dimensions: platform diversity, advanced network services, and data-driven programmability. This latest release represents our commitment to stay at the forefront of performance and reliability. By supporting the latest Marvell chipsets, Aricent is able to provide network equipment providers with platform-design flexibility and a straightforward roadmap to 2.5/5.0 Gbps speeds," said Walid Negm, Chief Technology Officer, Aricent.

The Intelligent Switching Solution is part of Aricent's Converged IP Services Offering that has helped some of the world's pioneering network equipment providers differentiate their product lines through intelligent switching, network optimization, and bespoke engineering services.

Aricent's intelligent networking solution is a highly integrated, versatile and performance-optimized networking infrastructure for the data center, enterprise, SMB, and Industrial Ethernet markets. The solution supports a breadth of features including: switching, routing, data-center bridging, Virtual Ethernet Bridging, FIP snooping, FC Direct Attach, VXLAN, MP-BGP-based EVPN, LLDP-MED, multi-chassis link-aggregation SDN support with Open Flow and NETCONF, as well as high-availability solutions using switch stacking and ISSU, enabling a range of data-center products to be built.

