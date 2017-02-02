Technavio's latest report on the global higher education testing and assessment marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research report by Technavio on the global higher education testing and assessment market provides segmentation based on product type (academic assessment and non-academic assessment) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

The higher education sector is witnessing an increased incorporation of formative assessment formats, which is one of the key drivers of this market space. Formative assessment integrates the learning process with assessments provided, which is a better indicator of the students' learning curve.

The top three emerging trends driving the global higher education testing and assessment market according to Technavio education research analysts are:

Surge in assessment through social media platforms

Cloud-based assessment service platforms

Analytical applications

Surge in assessment through social media platforms

Jhansi Mary, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for K12 and higher education research speaks about the integration of social media in classroom learning. She says, "Social media platforms used in the education sector has greatly improved student participation and has established itself as an integral part of formative assessment. They improve classroom communication, inculcate a team spirit, and imparts better quality education

Social media platforms enable teachers to assign discussions or classwork by adding a hashtag to the topic, which makes it easily searchable by the learners; an instructor can create a chat room through Tweet Chat for the discussion of any particular topic. These platforms have free polling options that enable formative assessment of students.

Cloud-based assessment service platforms

Educational institutions are utilizing cloud-based systems for deploying online assessment software. The cloud provides users multiple benefits in terms of accessibility as well as operationality. Cloud services aid in reducing IT overhead expenses by offering expandable, on demand services, and tools. With digitization, new learning models are evolving, and the faculty is under pressure to evaluate the student's performance on various metrics. Administrative solutions, which are operating using cloud services reduces the workload through the elimination of tedious paperwork and makes the whole assessment process more secure.

Analytical applications

"Most of the online assessment tools currently available deploy several analytical features. This feature helps instructors to gain a detailed understanding of individual students through the reports generated by the software under various metrics, from which they can infer their strong and weak areas of individual students," says Jhansi.

The data generated aid teachers in designing the course plan and teaching pedagogy to cater to evolving student requirements. The analysis is not only provided for students but is used to gauge the faculty as well. Hence, the inclusion of analytical applications will bring a surge in the adoption of online testing and assessment methods, resulting in the overall growth of the testing and assessment market.

