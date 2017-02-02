1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Martin
|Last name(s):
|Korbmacher
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|FinTech Group AG
b) LEI
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Options for shares of FinTech Group AG
b) Nature of the transaction
|Execution of Options against Cash Settlement
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.47 EUR
|747000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.4700 EUR
|747000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
|2017-01-31; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinTech Group AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 5
|60327 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|
www.fintechgroup.com
Contacts:
FinTech
Name:Roman Keßler
Tel:+49 (0) 69 450001 041
Email:roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com, ir@fintechgroup.com