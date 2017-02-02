1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Korbmacher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

FinTech Group AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Options for shares of FinTech Group AG

b) Nature of the transaction

Execution of Options against Cash Settlement

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.47 EUR 747000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.4700 EUR 747000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-31; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: FinTech Group AG Rotfeder-Ring 5 60327 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: www.fintechgroup.com

