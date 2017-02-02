DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Dubai's iconic 5-star property, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, celebrates the opening of the Dubai Water Canal, a brand new stretch of waterfront that promises to elevate stays at the already stunning property.

Centrally located on the canal, the hotel offers guests easy access to some of the city's best sights, including the jaw-dropping Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. The opening creates a new experience for guests, offering a 5-star stay by the water, with rooms looking out over the canal and promenade. Guests can stroll along the water's edge, or travel Dubai by Water Taxi.

Work on the canal began on October 2, 2013, running through five phases that saw three flyovers built, apart from the excavation work. This years-long project now celebrates its opening and ushers in a new era in growth and development in the heart of Dubai.

Nine marine stations will operate along the canal, offering ferry and water taxi services, and as the adjoining areas of the 6.4-kilometre-long waterfront are developed, the canal will offer a new residential district. The growing district will soon offer exciting tourist attractions and recreational facilities, including up-and-coming restaurants, shops, and entertainment.

The 3.2-kilometre-long canal serves as the final segment of the Dubai Creek extension, terminating in the Arabian Gulf via Al Safa, Al Wasl and Jumeirah 2. It presents new possibilities in marine transport, connecting the historic areas of Deira and Bur Dubai through the extended waterway of Dubai Creek and Business Bay.

The development project is set to generate over 80,000 square metres of public facilities, including six kilometres of walkway, a three-kilometre-long jogging track and 12 kilometres of cycling tracks. Visitors to JW Marriott's iconic 5-star downtown Dubai hotel will enjoy all the benefits of a waterfront property, in the heart of one of the world's most vibrant cities.

A 5-star property in Dubai, the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel is a striking addition to an already spectacular city. As the world's tallest hotel, the property boasts over 1,600 guest rooms and suites spread out across two towers and 72 spectacular floors. Guests enjoy panoramic city views from its luxury accommodations, all of which are outfitted with spa-like marble bathrooms, 46-inch LCD TVs, and plush bedding. Travelers can explore the hotel's dazzling array of amenities, including its signature SARAY Spa and its state-of-the-art health and fitness center. Catering to travelers of all tastes, the property offers an array of diverse restaurants from which guests can explore the flavors of Dubai and beyond. Centrally located on the Dubai Water Canal, the hotel offers guests easy access to such notable attractions as the world-renowned Dubai Mall and the jaw-dropping Burj Khalifa, located just moments away.

