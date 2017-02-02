TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BWR) ("BWR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Paradox Public Relations Inc. ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services. The salient points of the agreement are that Paradox will provide BWR with investor relations services for a 24 month term with a 30 day right of cancellation by either party commencing February 1, 2017. Paradox will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500 and will be granted an option to purchase 500,000 common shares of BWR at $0.10 per share. The options vest in 4 equal amounts over the first 12-month period and expire January 30, 2019.

BWR is a public company (TSX VENTURE: BWR) focused on exploring early stage projects for precious and base metals. The recently acquired Little Stull Lake Gold Project in Manitoba will become the focus project for BWR, with additional projects in Northern Ontario and Northern Quebec. All projects are located in Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 44,191,961 shares issued in BWR.

Paradox Public Relations Inc. was formed in 2001 and is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Paradox is a consultancy firm specializing in developing and implementing corporate communication strategies for companies in the natural resource sector.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

