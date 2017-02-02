Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2017) - David Morgan of The Morgan Report interviewed Graeme O'Neill of Bayhorse Silver (TSXV: BHS).

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, is earning an 80% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project, consisting of ASARCO's historic Crown Point, Silver King, Ranger, Wyoming, Curlew, and Blackhawk silver/lead/zinc mines in Idaho's Silver Valley.

This video interview can be viewed at InvestmentPitch.com. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bayhorse" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_phqezy19/David-Morgan-Interview-Bayhorse-Silver-TSXV-BHS-January-2017

Graeme O'Neill also made a presentation at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. His presentation is available for viewing on YouTube (click here).

For more information please visit the company's website www.bayhorsesilver.com, or contact Graeme O'Neill, President, at 604-684-3394 or by email company@bayhorsesilver.com.

David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious and base metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high worth investors, mining companies, depositories and bullion dealers. He is publisher of The Morgan Report on precious metals, author of the recently published "Second Chance", and featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide. For more information on precious and base metals or to subscribe to his newsletter, please visit www.themorganreport.com.

