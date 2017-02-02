Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal large format printer marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research report on the global large format printer market by Technavio provides segmentation based on technology (aqueous ink, solvent ink, and latex ink-based LFPs) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

"The global large format printer market size is expected to reach USD 2700.5 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 2% through the forecast period. APAC is the key market segment, driven by the rapid technological advances happening in countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and China," says Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The key vendors in the global large format printer market Canon, EPSON, Roland, and Mimaki, together account for over 89.26% of the market in terms of unit shipments (2016 figures). To address the requirements involving different levels of complexity from the end-user segments, vendors in the market are investing heavily in R&D to come up with customized and application-specific printers. To increase penetration in emerging economies, vendors in this market are focusing on the development of large format printers with a balance in quality and cost.

About the top five vendors in the global large format printers market

Canon

Canon manufactures and sells office MFDs, plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It predominantly sells products under the brand name Canon to dealers and retail outlets through independent distributors. The company has built a strong R&D base and spends heavily on product development activities.

EPSON

EPSON develops, manufactures, and sells information-related equipment, electronic devices, printers, and precision products. The company generates revenue through information-related equipment, devices and precision products, sensing and industrial solutions, and LFP segments.

HP

HP offers PCs, imaging- and printing-related products, networking products, enterprise IT infrastructure that includes enterprise server and storage technology, and multi-vendor customer services. The company generates revenue through personal systems, printing, and enterprise group.

Mimaki

Mimaki focuses extensively on the development of new and innovative products. The company generates revenue through machines, inks, and spare parts.

Roland

Roland offers a wide range of products such as vinyl cutters, thermal transfer printer and cutters, wide-format inkjet printers and printer and cutters, 3D scanners and milling devices, and engravers. It is one of the prominent vendors in the LFPs market because of the popularity of its eco-solvent ink-based LFPs and growing presence in the dye sublimation and UV solvent ink-based LFPs markets.

