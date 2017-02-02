JACKSON, WY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- DMOS has unleashed the ultimate outdoor adventure kit in the closing days of its Kickstarter campaign. The Jackson Hole-based innovative tool company has collaborated with two other prominent Jackson, Wyo. adventure brands, Give'r and Mizu, to offer a package "for the true adventurer" as part of the Kickstarter campaign.

"'Go big or go home' isn't just how we've run our campaign, but it is also what we live by," said Susan Pieper, founder and CEO of DMOS. "As we enter the final stretch of our Alpha Shovel campaign we're doing just that -- going big! We love the products and brands that Give'r and Mizu have created and we are excited to team up with them in these closing days."

The package is available for $299 as a reward on Kickstarter, which is a $100 discount of retail price, and includes:

1 Alpha Shovel

1 Stealth Shovel

1 Saw

1 4-season Give'r gloves

1 DMOS Snapback Trucker Hat

1 Mizu M8 27oz single wall stainless water bottle

Give'r is a fellow Kickstarter-backed company that offers the 4-season Give'r gloves, a waterproof, all-leather pair of insulated gloves. Give'r promotes a lifestyle fueled by passion, purpose, challenge, and adventure which perfectly aligns with DMOS, which stands for "Do My Own Stuff."

Mizu, currently San Diego-based but formerly of Jackson Hole, offers an assortment of products including the premier 27oz single wall stainless steel bottle. Mizu credits the popularity of the product to its ideal size and weight, which allows it to be used easily at home, in the car or, on any adventure -- just like the DMOS shovel collection.

DMOS "The Alpha Shovel: The Most Badass Shovel For Everyone" campaign is live on ks.dmoscollective.com until Feb. 10, 2017, at 12:59 a.m. PST, but the Alpha Shovel is completely funded and will go into production later 2017.

For more information about DMOS and its product assortment, visit dmoscollective.com.

About DMOS

Founded in 2015, DMOS, a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-based company, was created with a simple desire to innovate outdoor tools for the backcountry to the backyard and everywhere in between. Its original product, the Stealth Shovel, was a purpose-built skier and snowboarder cult hit for building snow jumps. Today, DMOS has extended into consumer's everyday lives from outdoor adventures to home and garden. DMOS' tools are thoughtfully designed, versatile, portable, and built to last. Whether used for home, car, RV, garden, outdoor or extreme sports, they bring out the professional in everyone. For more information, visit DMOS.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Ott

Springboard5

+1 801 208 1100

Email Contact



