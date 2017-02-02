MANISTIQUE, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) (the "Corporation"), the bank holding company for mBank, today announced 2016 net income of $4.48 million, or $.72 per share, compared to net income $5.60 million, or $.90 per share, in 2015. The 2016 results include expenses related to the acquisitions of Niagara Bancorporation, Inc. ("Niagara") and First National Bank of Eagle River ("Eagle River"). Year-to-date transaction related expenses, largely associated with the early termination of the Eagle River data processing system, totaled $3.10 million with an after-tax impact of $2.05 million on earnings that equated to $.33 per share. Adjusted core net income (exclusive of all transaction-related expenses) for 2016 was $6.53 million, or $1.05 per share.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 increased 6.6% to $1.70 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $1.60 million, or $0.26 per share, in the prior year period. Acquisition-related expenses of $.18 million in the fourth quarter reduced net income by $.11 million, or $0.02 per share, on an after tax basis. The adjusted core net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 (exclusive of all transaction related expenses) was $1.81 million, or $0.29 per share. No further transaction related expenses are anticipated from Eagle River or Niagara in 2017.

mBank, the Corporation's primary asset, recorded net income of $6.05 million in 2016, compared to $6.94 million, in 2015. Acquisition-related expenses totaled $2.66 million, with an after-tax impact of $1.75 million. Adjusted core net income (exclusive of all transaction-related expenses) for 2016 was $7.80 million.

Total assets of the Corporation at December, 31 2016 were $983.52 million, compared to $739.27 million at December 31, 2015. Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2016 totaled $78.61 million, compared to $76.60 million at December 31, 2015. The book value per share equated to $12.55 compared to $12.32 per share a year ago. Year-end tangible book value was $11.29 per share and the per share market price was $13.47, or 119%. Weighted average shares outstanding totaled 6,236,067 for year-end 2016 compared to 6,241,921 for the same period in 2015.

Key highlights for the 2016 results include:

The 2016 acquisitions of Niagara and Eagle River added approximately $194 million in assets, $115 million in loan balances and $163 million in core deposits to the Corporation. Since the December 2014 Peninsula Financial Corporation acquisition, the Corporation has grown assets, including organic growth, approximately $370 million from $613.94 million to the current $983.52 million, an increase of 60%.





Total interest income of $37.98 million for 2016 compared to $33.51 million for the same period in 2015.





Total new loan production for 2016 was $301.9 million versus $234.70 million for the same period in 2015, an increase of $67.20 million, or 29%.





Net Interest Margin remains very good at 4.19%. Net interest income before loan provisions increased from $29.12 million in 2015 to $33.10 million in 2016, a 14% increase.





Credit quality at the bank remains strong with a Texas Ratio of 11.76% compared to 6.34% one year ago, and nonperforming assets of $8.91 million, or .91% of total assets, compared to $4.86 million, or .66 % of total assets, for the same period in 2015. The change in credit quality metrics is predominately due to the acquired loan portfolios of Eagle River and Niagara. The Corporation's pre-transaction diligence has been accurate to date as to the purchase accountings marks associated with both loan portfolios, and management remains comfortable with the overall carrying values.





Increased contribution from secondary mortgage market activity with loans totaling $53.2 million. 2016 Income from this source totaled $1.58 million compared to $1.07 million for 2015, equating to an increase of 47% in overall production.





Gains on sold SBA (Small Business Administration) loan premiums for 2016 were $.90 million compared to $.61 million for the same period of 2015.





Loans Growth and Production

Total loans at year-end 2016 were $781.86 million, a $163.47 million increase equating to 26% from $618.39 million at December 31, 2015. Eagle River and Niagara accounted for approximately 18% of the total. In addition to the aforementioned balance sheet totals, the Corporation services $221.35 million of sold mortgage loans and $52.98 million of sold SBA and USDA loans. Total loans under management equal $1.06 billion. Legacy company loan growth (excluding Eagle River and Niagara) was $50.31 million, or 8.1%, with the largest sector increase in our commercial lending area which grew approximately 12.5% in 2016 totaling over $56 million. Balance sheet retail loans, predominantly mortgage, decreased by approximately 11.5% primarily due to client refinances into secondary market mortgage loans.

Total new loan production for 2016 was $301.9 million versus $234.70 million for the same period in 2015, an increase of $67.10 million, or 29%. Commercial production accounted for $169.40 million and aggregate mortgage (mainly 1-4 family) and consumer production was $132.5 million. The Upper Peninsula region contributed $163.30 million, Northern Lower Peninsula $58.9 million, Southeast Michigan $60.9 million and the newly acquired Wisconsin markets $18.8 million. Commenting on new loan production and overall lending activities, Kelly W. George, President and CEO of mBank, stated, "We are very pleased with the new loan opportunities and production in all of our markets. Loan production is up over $67 million from the prior year with all business lines experiencing large increases from 2015 levels. This increase includes SBA lending, which outpaced prior year results and remains a key initiative for our company to help our local markets and businesses get access to capital to expand and grow their economic bases. As can be seen, our legacy bank footprint in Michigan had a strong year of loan production and generated solid organic growth to augment the pickup in loans from both acquisitions. Both of those acquisitions also helped with the overall mix and improved the granularity of our loan portfolio. We are also very excited about the momentum in our new markets in Wisconsin and the opportunities to develop new client relationships and build on existing ones now that all operational and cultural items have been fully integrated."

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $4.12 million, .53% of total loans at December 31, 2016, up $1.585 million from 2015 balances of $2.539 million. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at a nominal .83%, or $6.47 million. Mr. George, commenting on credit quality, stated, "Our credit quality metrics remain strong with no systematic issues within our loan book as we remain vigilant to ensure continued prudent underwriting standards and not stretch for loans that do not meet our policy guidelines. The slight increase in metrics is related to the acquired loan portfolios through our 2016 acquisitions, similar to what we experienced in 2014 with the Peninsula Bank ('Pen') acquisition. These metrics are expected to normalize in 2017 as they did with Pen. We remain comfortable with our purchase accounting marks and corresponding accretion levels from both transactions this year. We further believe our loan loss reserve methodology will continue to adequately support total reserves when combining all purchase accounting marks and mBank standalone loans."

Margin Analysis

2016 net interest income and net interest margin were $33.10 million and 4.19%, compared to $29.12 million and 4.30%, for 2015. The increase in net interest income was due to the Niagara and Eagle River acquisitions as well as organic loan growth from the legacy operations. The Corporation also had increased net interest contribution due to the accretive attributes associated with the purchase accounting adjustments related to the three acquisitions completed in the past two years. Mr. George stated, "We have been successful in maintaining our strong net interest margin within this historically low interest rate cycle through the use of both core and wholesale funding strategies coupled with disciplined loan pricing. With expected future rate increases on the horizon, we will be proactive in reviewing both loan and core deposit pricing in our markets in an effort to continue to maximize margin dollars without taking any undue long term interest rate risk. The bank's balance sheet remains short term in nature and prudently structured to take advantage of any future movements upward in short term interest rates which will be beneficial for future earnings."

Deposits

Total deposits of $823.51 million at December 31, 2016 increased by $213.19 million (including approximately $163 million of core deposits from the Niagara and Eagle River acquisitions accounting for 76% of the total increase) from deposits of $610.32 million on December 31, 2015. Mr. George, commenting on overall deposits and liquidity, stated, "The company maintains a strong liquidity position with many different funding sources to support loan growth and operations. We remain committed to growing core deposits in our local communities through a very competitive product and service mix. We will also continue to utilize alternative funding sources such as internet CDs and managed levels of wholesale deposits to adequately position the liability side of our balance sheet to best match up our asset durations for long term sustainability of our margin."

Noninterest Income/Expense

Noninterest income, at $4.15 million for 2016, increased $.26 million from $3.89 million in 2015. The primary reason for the improvement was increased year over year activity in the secondary mortgage market as well as SBA gains. Income from sold secondary mortgages totaled $1.58 million compared to $1.07 million in 2015 while SBA gains were $.90 million compared to $.61 million in 2015. Noninterest expense, at $29.88 million in 2016, increased $6.00 million from 2015. The 2016 increase was largely attributable to the acquisition costs including the aforementioned Eagle River data processing termination fee. There were also customary increases in salaries and benefits given additional employees and increased occupancy expense due to the acquired branch offices. Consistent with management's operating diligence prior to both acquisitions, the Corporation has reached the expected levels of overall efficiencies and targeted accretion levels of earnings.

Assets and Capital

Total assets of the Corporation at December 31, 2016 were $983.52 million, up $244.25 million from the $739.27 million reported at year-end 2015, with approximately $194 million attributable to the acquisitions in 2016. The Corporation is "adequately" capitalized and the Bank is "well-capitalized" with Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets at the Corporation of 9.45% and 11.92% at the Bank.

Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented, "Mackinac remains focused on expanding our community oriented and client focused bank through both organic growth and through targeted accretive acquisition opportunities. Our two 2016 transactions in Niagara and Eagle River complemented our legacy markets very well, providing more operating leverage and scale to drive higher monthly core earnings and increased market deposits and loans for a better mix of both. Our experienced management team and culture will remain focused on developing shareholder value through sound decision making and execution.

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $950 million and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as "MFNC." The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank. Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 22 branch locations; twelve in the Upper Peninsula, three in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The Corporation's banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "should," "will," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As of and As of and for the for the Year Ending Year Ending December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Assets $ 983,520 $ 739,269 Loans 781,857 618,394 Investment securities 86,273 53,728 Deposits 823,512 610,323 Borrowings 67,579 45,754 Shareholders' equity 78,609 76,602 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 33,098 $ 29,120 Income before taxes 6,766 7,929 Net income 4,483 5,596 Income per common share - Basic .72 .90 Income per common share - Diluted .71 .89 Weighted average shares outstanding 6,236,067 6,241,921 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 6,289,149 6,273,321 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 4.19% 4.30% Return on average assets .52 .76 Return on average equity 5.73 7.41 Average total assets $ 865,573 $ 738,688 Average total shareholders' equity 78,300 75,545 Average loans to average deposits ratio 98.14% 100.52% Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 13.47 $ 11.49 Book value per common share 12.55 12.32 Tangible book value per share 11.29 11.54 Dividends per share, annualized .400 .400 Common shares outstanding 6,263,371 6,217,620 Other Data at end of period: Allowance for loan losses $ 5,020 $ 5,004 Non-performing assets $ 8,906 $ 4,863 Allowance for loan losses to total loans .64% .81% Non-performing assets to total assets .91% .66% Texas ratio 11.76% 6.34% Number of: Branch locations 22 17 FTE Employees 222 173 MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 44,620 $ 25,005 Federal funds sold 2,135 3 ------------ ------------ Cash and cash equivalents 46,755 25,008 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 14,047 5,089 Securities available for sale 86,273 53,728 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,911 2,169 Loans: Commercial 543,573 450,275 Mortgage 218,171 152,272 Consumer 20,113 15,847 ------------ ------------ Total Loans 781,857 618,394 Allowance for loan losses (5,020) (5,004) ------------ ------------ Net loans 776,837 613,390 Premises and equipment 15,891 12,524 Other real estate held for sale 4,782 2,324 Deferred tax asset 10,035 9,213 Deposit based intangibles 2,172 1,076 Goodwill 5,694 3,805 Other assets 18,123 10,943 ------------ ------------ TOTAL ASSETS $ 983,520 $ 739,269 ============ ============ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposits $ 164,179 $ 122,775 NOW, money market, interest checking 286,622 202,784 Savings 58,315 30,882 CDs < $250,000 141,629 124,084 CDs > $250,000 8,489 8,532 Brokered 164,278 121,266 ------------ ------------ Total deposits 823,512 610,323 Borrowings 67,579 45,754 Fed funds purchased 6,000 - Other liabilities 7,820 6,590 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 904,911 662,667 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - No par value: Authorized 500,000 shares, Issued and outstanding - none - - Common stock and additional paid in capital - No par value Authorized - 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 6,263,371 and 6,217,620; shares respectively 61,583 61,133 Retained earnings 17,206 15,221 Accumulated other comprehensive income Unrealized (loss) gains on available for sale securities (102) 297 Minimum pension liability (78) (49) ------------ ------------ Total shareholders' equity 78,609 76,602 ------------ ------------ TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 983,520 $ 739,269 ============ ============ MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Years Ended December 31, ------------------------------------- 2016 2015 2014 ----------- ----------- ----------- (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 36,078 $ 32,034 $ 26,461 Tax-exempt 64 13 30 Interest on securities: Taxable 1,322 1,095 962 Tax-exempt 220 162 64 Other interest income 299 209 152 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest income 37,983 33,513 27,669 ----------- ----------- ----------- INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 3,322 3,251 3,218 Borrowings 1,563 1,142 924 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total interest expense 4,885 4,393 4,142 ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income 33,098 29,120 23,527 Provision for loan losses 600 1,204 1,200 ----------- ----------- ----------- Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,498 27,916 22,327 ----------- ----------- ----------- OTHER INCOME: Deposit service fees 995 836 701 Income from mortgage loans sold on the secondary market 1,575 1,071 637 SBA/USDA loan sale gains 897 610 757 Mortgage servicing income - net (40) 547 675 Net security gains 150 455 54 Other 576 370 288 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total other income 4,153 3,889 3,112 ----------- ----------- ----------- OTHER EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 14,582 12,449 10,303 Occupancy 2,680 2,424 2,129 Furniture and equipment 1,749 1,551 1,268 Data processing 1,620 1,381 1,150 Advertising 620 507 449 Professional service fees 1,169 1,270 1,163 Loan and deposit 1,296 955 699 Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale 202 332 280 FDIC insurance assessment 488 506 362 Telephone 528 455 327 Transaction related expenses 3,101 - 2,475 Other 1,850 2,046 2,005 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total other expenses 29,885 23,876 22,610 ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before provision for income taxes 6,766 7,929 2,829 Provision for (benefit of) income taxes 2,283 2,333 1,129 ----------- ----------- ----------- NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 4,483 $ 5,596 $ 1,700 =========== =========== =========== INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ .72 $ .90 $ .30 =========== =========== =========== Diluted $ .71 $ .89 $ .30 =========== =========== =========== MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period): December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Commercial Loans: Real estate - operators of nonresidential buildings $ 121,861 $ 102,620 Hospitality and tourism 68,025 41,300 Lessors of residential buildings 27,590 25,930 Gasoline stations and convenience stores 20,509 21,647 Logging 19,903 17,346 Commercial construction 11,505 15,330 Other 274,180 226,102 ------------ ------------ Total Commercial Loans 543,573 450,275 1-4 family residential real estate 205,945 140,502 Consumer 20,113 15,847 Consumer construction 12,226 11,770 ------------ ------------ Total Loans $ 781,857 $ 618,394 ============ ============ Credit Quality (at end of period): December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 3,959 $ 2,353 Loans past due 90 days or more - 32 Restructured loans 165 154 ------------ ------------ Total nonperforming loans 4,124 2,539 Other real estate owned 4,782 2,324 ------------ ------------ Total nonperforming assets $ 8,906 $ 4,863 ============ ============ Nonperforming loans as a % of loans 1.14% .41% ------------ ------------ Nonperforming assets as a % of assets .91% .66% ------------ ------------ Reserve for Loan Losses: At period end $ 5,020 $ 5,004 ------------ ------------ As a % of average loans .71% .83% ------------ ------------ As a % of nonperforming loans 1.22% 197.09% ------------ ------------ As a % of nonaccrual loans 1.27% 212.66% ------------ ------------ Texas Ratio 11.76% 6.34% ------------ ------------ Charge-off Information (year to date): Average loans $ 703,047 $ 602,904 ------------ ------------ Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 584 $ 1,340 ------------ ------------ Charge-offs as a % of average loans .08% .22% ------------ ------------ MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ------------------------------------------------------------- QUARTER ENDED ------------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) ------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 ------------ ------------- ---------- ---------- ------------ BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in thousands) Total loans $ 781,857 $ 756,804 $ 725,635 $ 618,625 $ 618,394 Allowance for loan losses (5,020) (4,862) (4,733) (4,824) (5,004) ------------ ------------- ---------- ---------- ------------ Total loans, net 776,837 751,942 720,902 613,801 613,390 Total assets 983,520 959,121 892,328 732,932 739,269 Core deposits 650,745 660,867 579,606 473,761 480,525 Noncore deposits 172,767 146,313 158,757 119,217 129,798 ------------ ------------- ---------- ---------- ------------ Total deposits 823,512 807,180 738,363 592,978 610,323 Total borrowings 67,579 67,730 70,604 56,454 45,754 Total shareholders' equity 78,609 78,285 77,081 77,395 76,602 Total tangible equity 70,743 70,356 69,916 72,544 71,721 Total shares outstanding 6,263,371 6,263,371 6,226,246 6,231,246 6,217,620 Weighted average shares outstanding 6,263,371 6,238,756 6,227,730 6,214,083 6,225,614 AVERAGE BALANCES (Dollars in thousands) Assets $ 958,781 $ 930,353 $ 834,674 $ 737,088 $ 733,035 Loans 771,279 734,702 689,462 615,684 613,846 Deposits 800,508 780,265 679,183 604,363 602,857 Equity 78,406 78,027 79,481 77,284 75,871 INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 9,118 $ 8,696 $ 7,996 $ 7,288 $ 7,365 Provision for loan losses 250 200 150 - 349 ------------ ------------- ---------- ---------- ------------ Net interest income after provision 8,868 8,496 7,846 7,288 7,016 Total noninterest income 1,141 1,489 896 627 1,142 Total noninterest expense 7,509 7,285 8,893 6,198 6,306 ------------ ------------- ---------- ---------- ------------ Income before taxes 2,500 2,700 (151) 1,717 1,852 Provision for income taxes 802 922 (26) 585 259 ------------ ------------- ---------- ---------- ------------ Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,698 $ 1,778 $ (125) $ 1,132 $ 1,593 ============ ============= ========== ========== ============ Income pre- tax, pre- provision $ 2,750 $ 2,900 $ (1) $ 1,717 $ 2,201 ------------ ------------- ---------- ---------- ------------ PER SHARE DATA Earnings $ .27 $ .29 $ (.02) $ .18 $ .26 Book value per common share 12.55 12.50 12.38 12.42 12.32 Tangible book value per share 11.29 11.23 11.23 11.64 11.54 Market value, closing price 13.47 11.49 11.01 10.25 11.49 Dividends per share .100 .100 .100 .100 .100 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans/total loans 1.14% .62% .46% .28% .50% Nonperforming assets/total assets .91 .83 .76 .60 .73 Allowance for loan losses/total loans .64 .64 .65 .78 .81 Allowance for loan losses/nonper- forming loans 1.22 104.13 142.52 280.96 197.09 Texas ratio 11.76 10.55 9.13 5.61 6.34 PROFITABILITY RATIOS Return on average assets .70% .76% (.06)% .62% .86% Return on average equity 8.62 9.06 (.63) 5.89 8.33 Net interest margin 4.14 4.18 4.19 4.33 4.34 Average loans/average deposits 96.35 94.16 101.51 101.87 101.82 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.18% 7.29% 7.68% 9.55% 9.81% Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 8.80 8.22 8.76 10.82 10.23 Total capital to risk weighted assets 9.45 8.81 9.39 11.57 11.94 Average equity/average assets (for the quarter) 8.18 8.39 9.52 10.49 11.19 Tangible equity/tangible assets (at quarter end) 7.25 7.40 7.90 9.96 9.77

