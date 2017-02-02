HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Parent company MRZ (MiddletonRaines+Zapata, LLP) is excited to announce the launch of MRZ Financial, a Registered Investment Advisory practice headquartered in Houston, Texas. The practice is spearheaded by industry-veteran Ed Drake and will offer integrated financial planning, retirement, and risk management services to individuals and entrepreneurs, and will complement MRZ's existing tax consulting and compliance services.

MRZ Financial's tagline, "Design. Direction. Freedom.," speaks to the firm's focus on values-based financial planning which systematically aligns financial decision-making with the stated passions and long-term priorities of the client.

At the helm of this ship is Ed Drake, a veteran wealth management leader with over 26 years of experience in the financial planning realm. His stated mission is "to help people live happier, more financially-secure lives -- happiness being defined as being engaged in ways that are personally meaningful and valued to them."

Of the decision to join the MRZ family as the Managing Partner of MRZ Financial, Drake says, "The MRZ culture and client focus is incredibly unique in the professional services industry. Truly client-focused planning and financial advice is a natural extension of such a unique firm. It presented such a powerful combination that I couldn't help but join the MRZ family."

MRZ Managing Partner Wesley Middleton added, "We are excited to add personal planning and wealth management to the service offerings of MRZ. Ed is an incredibly talented planner and partner and we are looking forward to his contribution to the success of our clients."

About MRZ Financial

MRZ Financial was founded on the belief that the system is broken. That too often a business owner or individual's financial plan is a mess of myriad advisors unaware of the planning and strategy outside their area of expertise. Or worse, that they pay lip service to clients, selling investment or insurance products for their own gain, and neglect to follow up on changing needs. MRZ Financial addresses this disconnect by uncovering the passions that drive an individual or family unit -- and then crafting a plan to support those priorities.

Supported by CPAs and other advisors, MRZ Financial professionals provide service grounded in an integrated planning approach that addresses the complex intersections of life's personal, tax, investment, estate, business and other planning needs. To learn more about MRZ Financial, or for more information about their financial and investment services, visit them online at www.mrzfinancial.com.

