

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rallied Thursday, pushing to the highest since mid-November amid concerns about the global economy.



U.S. president Donald Trump's America First message has raised fears of trade and currency wars, bolstering gold's safe haven appeal.



Also, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold yesterday and gave no indication that a rate hike is imminent.



April gold gained $11.10, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,219.40/oz.



In economic news, U.S. productivity climbed 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter, while jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 246,000 last week.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its January jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. The consensus expectation is for nonfarm payrolls to increase by about 175,000.



